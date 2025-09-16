Pro-Bitcoin Stephen Miran Joins Federal Reserve Board

Stephen Miran, a top economic adviser to President Donald Trump, was narrowly confirmed by the U.S. Senate to join the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors with a 48-47 vote. Miran’s appointment expands Trump’s influence over the central bank as the Fed prepares for a key interest rate meeting. He will keep his White House role on unpaid leave while helping set monetary policy. His confirmation has raised concerns over the Fed’s independence but marks a major step in Trump’s push for lower interest rates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.