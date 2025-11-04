Propanc Biopharma plans to acquire a digital asset finance company with a market capitalization below its net asset value.

PANews reported on November 4th, citing Globenewswire, that digital asset finance company Propanc Biopharma (NASDAQ: PPCB) announced a strategic plan to acquire digital asset management (DAT) companies whose current market capitalization-to-net-asset ratio (MNAV) is lower than that of their target companies. The company's management believes that acquiring undervalued digital asset technology (DAT) companies is an excellent opportunity to strengthen Propanc's balance sheet, diversify its assets, and create long-term shareholder value. These DAT companies typically hold significant amounts of mainstream digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum on their balance sheets. Propanc's board of directors and executive team are currently evaluating potential acquisition targets and developing a due diligence framework to assess balance sheet strength, digital asset holdings, and operational synergies. PANews reported on November 4th, citing Globenewswire, that digital asset finance company Propanc Biopharma (NASDAQ: PPCB) announced a strategic plan to acquire digital asset management (DAT) companies whose current market capitalization-to-net-asset ratio (MNAV) is lower than that of their target companies. The company's management believes that acquiring undervalued digital asset technology (DAT) companies is an excellent opportunity to strengthen Propanc's balance sheet, diversify its assets, and create long-term shareholder value. These DAT companies typically hold significant amounts of mainstream digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum on their balance sheets. Propanc's board of directors and executive team are currently evaluating potential acquisition targets and developing a due diligence framework to assess balance sheet strength, digital asset holdings, and operational synergies.