Propanc Biopharma to acquire $100 million in Ethereum to diversify its assets

PANews reported on September 2nd, according to GlobeNewswire, that biopharmaceutical company Propanc Biopharma (Nasdaq: PPCB) announced plans to acquire $100 million in Ethereum over the next 12 months. The company stated that this move aims to increase its cryptocurrency asset allocation and accelerate drug development and asset acquisitions. Propanc cited Ethereum's support for smart contracts and decentralized applications, its superior energy efficiency compared to Bitcoin, and its advantages in liquidity and global accessibility in asset tokenization. The company will primarily use the funds to hold Ethereum, with a portion allocated for drug development and IP acquisition.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.