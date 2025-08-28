Protect Developers Or Lose Industry Support

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 01:42
U
U$0.00975-14.24%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.455-0.10%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00167+1.02%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018203+3.43%
Edge
EDGE$0.43612-6.83%

The DeFi Education Fund has penned a letter to the U.S. Senate Banking Committee with support from over 110 crypto builders, investors and advocates urging Congress to “provide robust, nationwide protections for software developers and noncustodial service providers in market structure legislation.”

The letter, which has been signed by the Bitcoin Policy Institute, the Blockchain Association and the Digital Chamber to name a few of the signatories, states that crypto market structure legislation must protect developers if the broader industry is to support it.

“Without such protections, we cannot support a market structure bill,” reads the letter.

The letter draws a line between the regulatory framework that exists for the “traditional, intermediated financial world” and the world of open-source development, which requires protections for developers so as to not force them into “unworkable regulatory categories.”

If the United States is to fulfill President Trump’s vision of becoming the “crypto capital of the world,” states the letter, it must continue to welcome cutting-edge software development in the digital space as it has since the earliest days of the internet.

According to the letter, the total share of open source developers based in the United States dropped from 25% in 2021 to 18% in 2025, which is attributed to a “lack of regulatory clarity for software development.”

The letter expresses gratitude for both the House and the Senate having included language from both the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act (BRCA) and the Keep Your Coins Act that protects developers of noncustodial crypto software in their respective drafts of the CLARITY Act.

It stressed that it’s imperative that these protections be kept in the bill and that “these protections must make explicit that no individual or entity is subject to regulation solely for engaging in activities that are core to creating, developing, publishing, and maintaining blockchain networks, nor for enabling users to access such networks via software interfaces while maintaining custody of their own funds.”

Finally, the letter points out that protecting software developers is a bipartisan issue, highlighting the fact that a bipartisan supermajority of 294 members of the House of Representatives voted in favor of the CLARITY Act, and urges the Senate to improve upon developer protections in its draft of the bill.

Source: https://bitcoinmagazine.com/politics/bitcoin-and-crypto-advocates-warn-congress-protect-developers-or-lose-industry-support

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

Its unique Repetitive Earning Mechanism (R.E.M.) enables holders of $MIRROR to earn automatic, multi-token rewards for life. Consequently, investors gain […] The post Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life appeared first on Coindoo.
MemeCore
M$0.41672-4.67%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01335+0.30%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004364-0.02%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/28 01:29
Share
The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

Learn how a Bayesian Network model predicts defective story points in Extreme Programming.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01742+0.28%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/27 23:00
Share
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005018-1.41%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016842+1.53%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0666+8.46%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52
Share

Trending News

More

Analysts Eye Mirror Chain as the Passive Income Blockchain That Could Mint Millionaires for Life

The Defected Story Points Model in Extreme Programming

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

Russia’s campaign against US tech escalates with new lawsuits

Lightchain AI Crypto Crossroads– “SEC” Promises of Leadership, Shadows of Enforcement