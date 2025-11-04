PSEG (PEG) Stock: Q3 Revenue Soars 20% Boosting Positive Outlook for Investors

TLDR:

PSEG’s Q3 2025 earnings surge, driven by rate hikes and power pricing.

PSEG’s Q3 net income hits $622M, with growth in key segments.

PSEG boosts EPS to $1.24 in Q3, backed by strong investments and rate hikes.

PSEG Power & Other sees steady growth despite higher operational costs.

PSEG reaffirms strong growth outlook, targeting 5-7% earnings increase.

Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) has posted strong third-quarter results for 2025, reporting a 1.08% increase in stock price to $81.43.

The utility company has demonstrated solid financial performance across its key segments, exceeding expectations with improved earnings and increased rates. The company’s net income reached $622 million, up from $520 million in the same quarter last year, highlighting a consistent upward trajectory.

The third-quarter earnings per share (EPS) for PSEG grew to $1.24, compared to $1.04 in 2024. Non-GAAP operating earnings also surged by 26% year-over-year, from $448 million in Q3 2024 to $565 million in 2025. These results underscore the company’s strategic investments and rate increases following a recent base rate settlement. PSEG’s ability to manage operating costs and increase efficiency continues to support its growth prospects.

PSEG Power & Other Segments Drive Growth

PSEG’s power and other sectors saw notable financial contributions despite some challenges. Net income from PSEG Power & Other totaled $107 million, compared to $141 million last year, reflecting higher operational costs at the Hope Creek nuclear unit. However, the increase in power pricing helped offset lower generation volumes. This segment’s non-GAAP operating earnings amounted to $50 million, down from $69 million in Q3 2024, but the overall growth remained resilient due to external factors like electricity pricing trends.

PSE&G, the regulated utility arm, posted impressive results with a net income of $515 million, up from $379 million in 2024. This boost was largely attributed to new electric and gas rates that took effect in October 2024. Additionally, investments in transmission and energy efficiency programs contributed to positive results, even though higher operation costs slightly dampened the overall performance.

PSEG’s Capital Investments and Future Outlook

PSEG remains focused on long-term growth with significant capital investments. The company invested approximately $1 billion in the third quarter, contributing to its ongoing $3.8 billion capital spending program. These funds are aimed at modernizing New Jersey’s energy infrastructure, meeting growing energy demands, and enhancing energy efficiency programs that lower customer bills.

For the year, PSEG has reaffirmed its non-GAAP operating earnings guidance, narrowing it to the upper range of $4.00 to $4.06 per share. The company has also set a five-year outlook, targeting 5% to 7% growth in non-GAAP operating earnings through 2029. With a strong balance sheet, PSEG expects to fund its $22.5 billion to $26 billion capital investment plan without issuing new equity, ensuring sustainable growth and dividend increases in the years ahead.

PSEG’s focus on maintaining operational excellence, managing costs, and expanding energy infrastructure puts it in a favorable position for continued success. The utility’s efforts to meet growing energy demand, particularly in the Mid-Atlantic region, ensure it remains well-equipped to handle future challenges and opportunities.

