ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
TLDR: PSEG’s Q3 2025 earnings surge, driven by rate hikes and power pricing. PSEG’s Q3 net income hits $622M, with growth in key segments. PSEG boosts EPS to $1.24 in Q3, backed by strong investments and rate hikes. PSEG Power & Other sees steady growth despite higher operational costs. PSEG reaffirms strong growth outlook, targeting [...] The post PSEG (PEG) Stock: Q3 Revenue Soars 20% Boosting Positive Outlook for Investors appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR: PSEG’s Q3 2025 earnings surge, driven by rate hikes and power pricing. PSEG’s Q3 net income hits $622M, with growth in key segments. PSEG boosts EPS to $1.24 in Q3, backed by strong investments and rate hikes. PSEG Power & Other sees steady growth despite higher operational costs. PSEG reaffirms strong growth outlook, targeting [...] The post PSEG (PEG) Stock: Q3 Revenue Soars 20% Boosting Positive Outlook for Investors appeared first on CoinCentral.

PSEG (PEG) Stock: Q3 Revenue Soars 20% Boosting Positive Outlook for Investors

By: Coincentral
2025/11/04 03:25
LayerNet
NET$0.00000438+25.14%

TLDR:

  • PSEG’s Q3 2025 earnings surge, driven by rate hikes and power pricing.
  • PSEG’s Q3 net income hits $622M, with growth in key segments.
  • PSEG boosts EPS to $1.24 in Q3, backed by strong investments and rate hikes.
  • PSEG Power & Other sees steady growth despite higher operational costs.
  • PSEG reaffirms strong growth outlook, targeting 5-7% earnings increase.

Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) has posted strong third-quarter results for 2025, reporting a 1.08% increase in stock price to $81.43.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, PEG

The utility company has demonstrated solid financial performance across its key segments, exceeding expectations with improved earnings and increased rates. The company’s net income reached $622 million, up from $520 million in the same quarter last year, highlighting a consistent upward trajectory.

The third-quarter earnings per share (EPS) for PSEG grew to $1.24, compared to $1.04 in 2024. Non-GAAP operating earnings also surged by 26% year-over-year, from $448 million in Q3 2024 to $565 million in 2025. These results underscore the company’s strategic investments and rate increases following a recent base rate settlement. PSEG’s ability to manage operating costs and increase efficiency continues to support its growth prospects.

PSEG Power & Other Segments Drive Growth

PSEG’s power and other sectors saw notable financial contributions despite some challenges. Net income from PSEG Power & Other totaled $107 million, compared to $141 million last year, reflecting higher operational costs at the Hope Creek nuclear unit. However, the increase in power pricing helped offset lower generation volumes. This segment’s non-GAAP operating earnings amounted to $50 million, down from $69 million in Q3 2024, but the overall growth remained resilient due to external factors like electricity pricing trends.

PSE&G, the regulated utility arm, posted impressive results with a net income of $515 million, up from $379 million in 2024. This boost was largely attributed to new electric and gas rates that took effect in October 2024. Additionally, investments in transmission and energy efficiency programs contributed to positive results, even though higher operation costs slightly dampened the overall performance.

PSEG’s Capital Investments and Future Outlook

PSEG remains focused on long-term growth with significant capital investments. The company invested approximately $1 billion in the third quarter, contributing to its ongoing $3.8 billion capital spending program. These funds are aimed at modernizing New Jersey’s energy infrastructure, meeting growing energy demands, and enhancing energy efficiency programs that lower customer bills.

For the year, PSEG has reaffirmed its non-GAAP operating earnings guidance, narrowing it to the upper range of $4.00 to $4.06 per share. The company has also set a five-year outlook, targeting 5% to 7% growth in non-GAAP operating earnings through 2029. With a strong balance sheet, PSEG expects to fund its $22.5 billion to $26 billion capital investment plan without issuing new equity, ensuring sustainable growth and dividend increases in the years ahead.

PSEG’s focus on maintaining operational excellence, managing costs, and expanding energy infrastructure puts it in a favorable position for continued success. The utility’s efforts to meet growing energy demand, particularly in the Mid-Atlantic region, ensure it remains well-equipped to handle future challenges and opportunities.

The post PSEG (PEG) Stock: Q3 Revenue Soars 20% Boosting Positive Outlook for Investors appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

New details are starting to emerge for one of the most anticipated altcoin launches of recent times. Here's what's known. Continue Reading: Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement
SphereX
HERE$0.000119--%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/11 00:27
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.1992-1.80%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00015198+6.85%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00
Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

The decentralized finance (DeFi) market is undergoing a major transformation. While speculative tokens once dominated headlines, a new wave of blockchain projects is reshaping the landscape: tokens backed by real-world assets (RWA). As total value locked (TVL) in DeFi continues to rebound, investors are shifting toward projects that combine yield potential with tangible, income-generating assets. […]
Trillions
TRILLIONS$0.0047754+48.81%
Allo
RWA$0.004505-0.94%
Starpower
STAR$0.12251-0.29%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 01:00

Trending News

More

Airdrop and Other Details for the Anticipated Altcoin Have Been Announced – Coinbase Has Also Made a Statement

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Tokenization to Hit Trillions: Is RentStac (RNS) the Next Breakout RWA Star?

BitMine Stock Rises After Tom Lee’s Firm Buys the Dip, Adding $389M in Ethereum

XRP Ledger Reveals Major Milestone, 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Drops Epic $250k Bitcoin Price Prediction, Whales Dump Dogecoin (DOGE) — Crypto News Digest

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,762.00
$105,762.00$105,762.00

+0.67%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,544.36
$3,544.36$3,544.36

+0.70%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5567
$2.5567$2.5567

+1.09%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.51
$166.51$166.51

+0.13%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17929
$0.17929$0.17929

+0.03%