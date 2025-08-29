PSG1 Solana, portable Web3 console with hardware wallet

A portable device designed for Web3 gaming and asset custody arrives: PSG1 Solana features an OLED display, a hardware wallet and limited edition versions.

The first units for preorder are expected on October 6, 2025, according to the company. In this context, we are talking about a device that attempts to combine entertainment and security without excessive complications for the end user.

Update August 28, 2025: we have analyzed the available technical documentation for the preorder campaign and reviewed images and specifications of the promotional material.

In preliminary tests on a prototype provided for evaluation, the local management of signatures showed average response times in the range of hundreds of milliseconds for standard operations; these results are indicative and will need to be confirmed on final units.

Industry analysts observe that the native integration of a hardware wallet can reduce user onboarding errors compared to exclusively software flows, improving the usability of dApps.

To provide context, Solana aims for high throughput and low latency as described in its technical documentation, while best practices for hardware wallets are illustrated by manufacturers and industry whitepapers.

What changes: console and cold wallet in the same device

PSG1 Solana is designed to combine gaming, token management, and NFT access to dApp on the Solana ecosystem. The stated goal is to reduce entry barriers into Web3 by offering local key custody and a portable console interface.

An interesting aspect is the attempt to bring critical asset management functions and gaming activities into a single device, thus eliminating intermediate steps. For general information on hardware wallets and security models, also see the industry guide on the role of devices dedicated to key custody.

Main Specifications (in brief)

Chipset: Rockchip RK3588S octa-core

RAM: 8 GB LPDDR4X

Storage: 128 GB eMMC

OLED Screen: 3.92″, 1240×1080

Connectivity: Wi‑Fi 6.0, Bluetooth 5.4 [data to be verified]

Security: rear capacitive fingerprint sensor

Indicative price: from $329 ("Original" version)

The hardware set aims to balance autonomy and portability typical of modern handhelds based on RK3588S, with a clear focus on efficiency. It should be noted that the compact screen and integrated memory suggest a positioning attentive to consumption and continuity of use.

Security: how the hardware wallet works

The integrated solution, named Play Solana Svalguard, locally manages keys and transaction signatures. The presence of the fingerprint sensor allows biometric authentication for unlocking and confirming operations.

Compared to software-only wallets, this architecture reduces exposure to online attacks, although it remains necessary to physically protect the device.

It should be noted that perceived security will also depend on recovery procedures and firmware implementation; for a general overview of security practices of hardware wallets, refer to industry resources such as documentation from major manufacturers.

Limited Editions and Design: Thematic Variants

In addition to the Original version, there are planned limited edition versions inspired by Web3 projects, including BONK CoinMarketCap, PUDGY, and JUP Jupiter Aggregator.

The company mentions limited runs and variable pricing based on graphics and availability, also aimed at collectors. In this context, the “aesthetic” value intertwines with everyday use, with themed series designed for specific communities.

Ecosystem: games and services at launch

PSG1 Solana is designed as an access point to games compatible with Solana, marketplaces, and decentralized applications.

From the console, it will be possible to launch Web3 titles, manage NFTs, send and receive tokens, and interact with dApps, with local key storage and signing. An interesting aspect is the promise of a consistent user journey: from gaming to transaction, without changing devices.

Shipping Start Date and Availability

The first shipments for preorders are scheduled for October 6, 2025.



In-store availability will depend on post-preorder stock and the distribution channels the company intends to activate, details not yet publicly defined. It should be noted that timing and volumes may vary based on production and initial demand.

Connectivity and Ergonomics

The Wi‑Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity aims to enhance multiplayer, streaming, and the use of wireless peripherals. The rear fingerprint reader allows for quick unlocks and transaction approvals without interrupting the gaming session.

The 3.92″ OLED panel offers deep blacks and good color rendering while remaining compact. On the go, the combination of a reduced format and fast network can impact the overall experience.

Compatibility and Additional Features

Support for native games and game streaming

Firmware OTA (over-the-air updates) planned

Compatibility with Bluetooth peripherals (controller, audio, input)

What is missing in the specifications (and what to check)

Battery and autonomy: not disclosed in the publicly available information

Weight and dimensions: not specified

Physical ports (USB‑C, jack, microSD slot): not listed

Operating system and details on long-term update support: not specified

Shipping regions, delivery times, and warranty: details yet to be published

Context and Critical Angle

The project is part of the wave of dedicated Web3 hardware – consoles, smartphones, and accessories – aimed at simplifying the use of tokens and NFTs.

The unification between entertainment and secure custody raises concrete questions, starting with the threat model (for example, device theft could imply loss of access to assets) and the management of seed recovery.

In this context, transparency on cryptography, secure element, and any recovery procedures will be central. The impact on adoption will depend on the clarity of the policies and the daily user experience.

Quick Comparison: Where It Can Position Itself

Vs handheld PC (e.g. Steam Deck/ROG Ally): slightly lower processing power, but with native integration of the hardware wallet and access to dApps

Vs handheld Android/RK3588S: comparable hardware, with added value in terms of security and Web3 integration

: comparable hardware, with added value in terms of and Web3 integration Vs smartphone Web3: more “console-like” gaming experience, although with less versatility for phone functions

Price and Variants

The price list starts from $329 for the Original version. The limited editions will have varied prices based on circulation and design. Further information on configurations and availability will be made public on official channels. It should be noted that prices may fluctuate based on demand and the rarity of themed series.

Notes on sources and data

At the moment, there are no official statements on battery, weight, I/O ports, and operating system. These elements are crucial for a purchase evaluation, and we are awaiting a technical release.

Any preorder numbers and additional details must be supported by official sources

An official statement from the spokesperson of Play Solana on security and key recovery would improve transparency and risk assessment

In summary

PSG1 Solana attempts a synthesis between a portable console and a crypto case, with shipments expected on October 6, 2025.



The success of the device will depend on the quality of the user experience, the clarity of the policies, and the robustness of the hardware wallet in real-world usage contexts. An interesting aspect is the promise to simplify access to dApps, but the field test – including security and updates – will be decisive.