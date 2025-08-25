Psychic’s advice cost billionaire heiress $80M in crypto: Report

By: Coinstats
2025/08/25 19:10
The heir to the Thomson Reuters fortune is suing her former best friend after a psychic’s recommendation led to massive crypto bets costing millions.

Billionaire heiress Taylor Thomson reportedly lost over $80 million in digital assets after following investment advice linked to a psychic. 

According to a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report on Monday, Thomson, who’s part of the family behind the media and financial giant Thomson Reuters, invested millions in crypto assets with the help of her former best friend, Ashley Richardson.

The move came after both women reportedly consulted a celebrity psychic and other spiritual advisers. Richardson became deeply involved in Thomson’s crypto portfolio. During the 2021 bull run, Richardson reportedly managed over $140 million in crypto for Thomson across multiple wallets. 

