PT Deputies Block Brazil’s Bitcoin Sovereign Reserve, Delay Vote

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/29 17:32
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1705+4.53%

TLDR:

  • Brazil’s Workers’ Party deputies requested removal of the Bitcoin Sovereign Reserve bill from the agenda, delaying committee approval.
  • Lawmakers argued that allocating up to 5% of reserves in Bitcoin could trigger volatility and fiscal risks.
  • The rapporteur supported the bill, noting the proposal’s small allocation would allow controlled testing of Bitcoin as reserves.
  • No new date has been set for review, but adjustments will be made to address opposition from Brazil’s Workers’ Party.

Brazil’s debate over holding Bitcoin in its national reserves hit a roadblock this week. Lawmakers from the Workers’ Party (PT) stepped in and halted a vote on the proposed Sovereign Reserve of Bitcoin. They argued the project needed more discussion, citing risks to the country’s economy. 

The Economic Development Committee had been expected to move the bill forward but instead postponed it. For now, the proposal is left waiting, with no clear timeline for its return.

PT Deputies Raise Concerns Over Bitcoin Reserve

During a meeting on August 27, members of Brazil’s Economic Development Committee were expected to decide whether the Bitcoin Sovereign Reserve should advance. 

The bill suggests placing up to 5% of Brazil’s international reserves into BTC. However, PT deputies Zé Neto and Vander Loubet called for the measure to be withdrawn from the agenda, citing risks.

Neto explained that conversations with the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank raised questions about the proposal. He said the plan required more legal and technical adjustment before moving forward. 

His request was quickly supported by Vander Loubet, who said the proposal could expose Brazil to price volatility.

Loubet pointed out that such an allocation could create fiscal risks without proper impact studies. He stressed the need for a gradual and safer approach before public assets are exposed to Bitcoin’s movements. Both deputies emphasized they were not rejecting the idea outright but wanted deeper analysis before approval.

According to reports, the deputies’ requests led the committee to remove the bill from discussion. The session ended without a new date set for reconsideration.

Rapporteur Defends Bitcoin Bill and Promises Adjustments

Rapporteur Luiz Gastão responded by saying the project had already been debated during a public hearing the week before. 

He argued the 5% allocation was small enough to test Bitcoin’s role without heavy risks. Gastão maintained that holding a share of reserves in Bitcoin could provide stability rather than instability.

He noted that Brazil needed to consider alternatives for managing reserves, and Bitcoin could be part of that strategy. At the same time, he agreed to review the concerns raised and adjust the bill. His focus, he said, would be on security and consensus, ensuring Treasury input is addressed.

Gastão also reminded the committee that procedural rules allowed the postponement. However, he promised to return the project with updates after consulting with critics. He emphasized that the adjustments would aim to build trust around the idea.

For now, the bill remains in limbo. No date has been set for the next round of discussions, leaving the fate of Brazil’s Bitcoin Sovereign Reserve undecided.

The post PT Deputies Block Brazil’s Bitcoin Sovereign Reserve, Delay Vote appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Fleet Miner Rides the XRP Momentum: How Cloud Mining Can Turn Market Trends into Up to $10,000 in Daily Passive Income

Fleet Miner Rides the XRP Momentum: How Cloud Mining Can Turn Market Trends into Up to $10,000 in Daily Passive Income

As of today, with U.S. regulation and capital flows evolving in tandem—(the SEC has extended Cboe BZX’s review of the WisdomTree spot XRP fund to 2025-10-24; this month the SEC × Ripple case officially concluded, maintaining a $125 million penalty; the CFTC adopted the Nasdaq market surveillance platform to enhance cross-market, real-time alerts; the Treasury [...] The post Fleet Miner Rides the XRP Momentum: How Cloud Mining Can Turn Market Trends into Up to $10,000 in Daily Passive Income appeared first on Blockonomi.
U
U$0.01055+13.44%
RealLink
REAL$0.0562-5.59%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21014-2.32%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/29 17:11
Share
IMF Rejects Pakistan’s Energy Plan for Bitcoin Mining – What Does This Mean for Its Crypto Ambitions?

IMF Rejects Pakistan’s Energy Plan for Bitcoin Mining – What Does This Mean for Its Crypto Ambitions?

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has rejected Pakistan’s proposal to offer subsidised electricity tariffs for crypto mining operations. Per local reports, the government is still engaged with international institutions to refine the plan. “As of now, the IMF has not agreed,” said Secretary of Power Dr. Fakhray Alam Irfan, during a session with the Senate Standing Committee on Power. According to a report by Profit , the IMF has warned that the plan could add strain to the power sector. Dr Irfan told the committee that the agency is concerned about market distortions over Pakistan’s subsidised energy rates proposal. IMF Flags Several Concerns Against Pakistan’s Power Proposal for Bitcoin Mining Last month, the IMF questioned Pakistan’s power push for Bitcoin mining, raising concerns over legal issues and power strain. The international financial body laid out several concerns, including the legality of crypto mining in Pakistan and the additional strain on the already burdened power grid. ⛏️ The @IMFNews is pushing back on Pakistan’s plan to allocate 2,000 megawatts of electricity for Bitcoin mining and AI data centers. #IMF #Bitcoin https://t.co/X9YHqz9qTO — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 1, 2025 Further, the fund warned about resource distribution and knock-on effects on power tariffs. The IMF noted that Pakistan did not consult the fund ahead of the announcement. In May, Pakistan announced that it will allocate 2,000MW to power crypto mining and data centres, in a move to attract foreign investment. The initiative is driven by the Pakistan Crypto Council and supported by the Ministry of Finance. Pakistan in Talks With International Institutions Dr Irfan confirmed that the government is still in talks to redefine its power subsidiary plan after the IMF has rejected the proposal. The committee further discussed technological solutions aimed at combating electricity theft. They also discussed the government’s recent agreement with scheduled banks to reduce the circular debt stock. Senator Shibli Faraz criticised that banks were “forced at gunpoint” to offer the loans. The committee has directed the Power Division to submit comprehensive answers to various issues at the next meeting.
Threshold
T$0.01608-2.36%
GRIDOS
GRID$0.0017582-1.75%
Movement
MOVE$0.1228-1.28%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/03 13:42
Share
UAE authorities clarify: Golden Visa eligibility does not include cryptocurrency investors

UAE authorities clarify: Golden Visa eligibility does not include cryptocurrency investors

PANews reported on July 7 that according to WAM, the UAE Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports (ICP), Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority
Internet Computer
ICP$4.922-2.76%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.1495-3.80%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001801-3.11%
Share
PANews2025/07/07 07:05
Share

Trending News

More

Fleet Miner Rides the XRP Momentum: How Cloud Mining Can Turn Market Trends into Up to $10,000 in Daily Passive Income

IMF Rejects Pakistan’s Energy Plan for Bitcoin Mining – What Does This Mean for Its Crypto Ambitions?

UAE authorities clarify: Golden Visa eligibility does not include cryptocurrency investors

Trump's son Eric Trump will attend Metaplanet's special shareholders meeting on September 1

MiCA Approval: Socios.com Secures Crucial European Regulatory Milestone