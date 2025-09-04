The post Public Companies Now Hold Over 1 Million Bitcoin, A Historic First! appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

For the first time ever, publicly traded companies collectively hold over 1,000,000 Bitcoin. Major firms like Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) lead with nearly 629,000 BTC, followed by mining giants such as MARA and XXI. This milestone signals growing corporate confidence in Bitcoin as a valuable asset. With companies investing billions in BTC, the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency is becoming increasingly clear and influential in the financial world.