Public companies now hold over 1M BTC, equal to 4.7% of supply,

By: Coincentral
2025/09/06 15:54
Bitcoin
BTC$110,746.32-1.27%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06577-1.03%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00716-1.64%
GAMESTOP
GAMESTOP$0.00007037-2.22%

TLDR

  • Public firms now control 1M+ BTC, representing 4.7% of total Bitcoin supply.
  • Strategy leads with 632K BTC, over half of all corporate bitcoin holdings.
  • GameStop, Metaplanet, and others joined in 2025, pushing totals to record highs.
  • Some stocks spiked on BTC buys but quickly fell back, showing mixed market impact.

Public companies now hold more than 1 million bitcoin, a new record that signals steady corporate demand for the asset. The combined stash equals roughly 4.7% of Bitcoin’s capped 21 million supply, according to multiple data trackers.
Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) remains the single largest listed holder, with more than 630,000 BTC on its balance sheet as of early September 2025. Its aggressive accumulation continues to anchor the corporate cohort.

Where The 1 Million Bitcoin Sits

The top of the leaderboard features Strategy, bitcoin miners, and a growing set of Asia-listed firms. Strategy’s reported balance sits above 632,000 BTC, dwarfing other corporate treasuries and accounting for a major share of the public-company total.

 

Miners such as MARA and Riot add to the aggregate through both production and treasury strategies. Meanwhile, Japan’s Metaplanet has climbed into the upper ranks amid repeated purchases this year, reflecting broadening geographic participation.

Accelerating Participation in 2025

Furthermore, several firms disclosed first-time buys this year, helping push the combined total past the seven-figure mark. Coverage from mainstream finance outlets noted the milestone and tied it to a maturing corporate view of Bitcoin as a reserve asset.
GameStop’s May filing—confirming a 4,710 BTC purchase—illustrates how non-crypto brands joined the wave. The stock’s reaction proved mixed, but the buy increased the public-company count and diversified the holder base.

Supply Share Becomes Material

In addition, crossing 1 million BTC means listed firms now control about 4.7% of the eventual 21 million coins. That share matters for float and liquidity, especially during periods of constrained new supply. Multiple trackers converged on the same range this week.

 

The concentration at the top also stands out. Strategy alone represents well over half of public-company holdings, amplifying how a single balance-sheet strategy can influence the segment’s totals and narrative.

Mixed Market Reactions

At the same time, not every corporate buyer sees lasting stock gains. Some 2025 entrants saw brief “announcement pops” that faded as investors refocused on core business performance. Market responses to treasury shifts remain uneven, even when the bitcoin balance grows. Recent examples underline the point.

 

GameStop’s run-up around its purchase was short-lived, and other newcomers have traded below initial peaks despite BTC accumulation. The pattern suggests equity markets treat treasury moves as one factor among many, not a guaranteed catalyst.

Future Adoption Pipeline

Even so, the pipeline for future corporate adoption remains active. Metaplanet’s shareholder approvals and capital-raising plans show continued appetite for scaling bitcoin reserves among Asia-listed firms. The company’s public guidance and recent coverage indicate ambitions to buy more.

 

Broader media tallies also track new disclosures from smaller U.S. issuers and sector diversifiers. As additional filings arrive, the cumulative figure can change quickly, but the directional trend through early September 2025 points higher.

The post Public companies now hold over 1M BTC, equal to 4.7% of supply, appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1197+0.08%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002701+6.25%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00004641+0.71%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Share
Ether.fi Foundation: This week, 73 ETH protocol revenues were used to purchase 264,000 ETHFI

Ether.fi Foundation: This week, 73 ETH protocol revenues were used to purchase 264,000 ETHFI

PANews reported on September 6 that the ether.fi Foundation released an update on the ETHFI token repurchase on the X platform, disclosing that it had used 73 ETH (approximately US$314,000) of protocol revenue to purchase 264,000 ETHFI this week. In addition, approximately 155,000 ETHFI were destroyed and approximately 108,000 ETHFI were distributed to sETHFI holders.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01256-0.78%
Ether.Fi Foundation
ETHFI$1.1507+0.69%
Ethereum
ETH$4,296.72-2.51%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 17:38
Share
Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

PANews reported on September 6 that according to Jinshi, US President Trump took action on Friday to exempt graphite, tungsten, uranium, gold bars and other metals from his country's tariffs, while imposing tariffs on silicone products. According to the executive order issued on Friday, these changes will take effect on Monday. Trump's directive may also accelerate the implementation of customized trade agreements between the United States and other countries, making it easier for Washington to cancel tariffs on aircraft parts, generic drugs, and some specific products that cannot be grown, mined or naturally produced domestically (such as special spices, coffee and some rare metals). The president's order stated that these changes were made based on the advice of US officials. According to the measure, "These modifications are necessary and appropriate to respond to the national emergency declared by Trump in April when he first implemented national-level tariffs."
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.341-0.40%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005977-1.77%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05414-0.67%
Share
PANews2025/09/06 17:45
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ether.fi Foundation: This week, 73 ETH protocol revenues were used to purchase 264,000 ETHFI

Trump exempts gold from global tariffs

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)