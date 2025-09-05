Public companies reach 1M Bitcoin, hitting 5.1% of BTC supply

Public companies’ Bitcoin holdings surpassed 1 million BTC, with Michael Saylor’s Strategy maintaining a massive lead amid a wave of entrants.
Corporate Bitcoin treasury adoption has hit a huge milestone, reaching 1 million Bitcoin as more companies tout Bitcoin’s potential to bolster their balance sheets.
BitcoinTreasuries.NET confirmed the feat on Thursday, with a few additional purchases pushing the tally to 1,000,698 Bitcoin, worth over $111 billion.
While Bitcoin miners like MARA Holdings were the OG Bitcoin accumulators, Michael Saylor’s Strategy was the first public company to adopt a Bitcoin (BTC) strategy in August 2020 — paving the way for many of the 184 listed companies that hold Bitcoin today.
