Public Firm BTCS Issues ETH Dividend to Fight Short Sellers

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/08/20 00:00
BTCS issues $0.40 ETH dividend to reward loyal shareholders and combat short selling, marking a crypto-first in public markets.

BTCS, a publicly traded company focused on blockchain technology, made a bold move. The company announced a one-time Ethereum (ETH) dividend, called a “Bividend,” worth $0.05 per share. This is heartening news to the company when BTCS strives to reward its shareholders differently. Additionally, BTCS is offering a one-time loyalty payment of 0.35 per share in ETH to shareholders who transfer their shares to the book-entry system with the transfer agent and retain them until January 26, 2026.

BTCS Offers $0.40 ETH Dividend, Targets Long-Term Shareholders

The Bividend and the loyalty payment can be summed up to $ 0.40 per share in ETH to eligible shareholders. Such a commitment to its investors is represented in this total. This is because the company has designed such payments to benefit shareholders with long-term interests. Moreover, the action will also decrease the capacity of the short sellers to borrow and sell the shares, which may lower the prices of the stocks.

The move is history in the making for BTCS. It is the first publicly traded company on the planet to pay a dividend in Ethereum. This is an indication that cryptos are increasingly becoming significant in the mainstream financial industry. The company perceives that it is more than a dividend, it is an expression of trust and a mutual forecast of the future.

The news has attracted the attention of the crypto community. BTCS, or $BTCS on Nasdaq, started working on blockchain solutions in 2014. It has a line of crypto mining and digital assets management. The company has recently recorded an increase of 15 percent in the first half of 2025 that is, 8.2 million dollars. This is an indication that BTCS is gaining a stronger foothold in the market.

Short selling has been a challenge for many crypto-related stocks. The traders take shares on loans, and sell hoping to purchase them at lower prices in the future. This may be detrimental to a company such as BTCS particularly when the share price decreases. BTCS plans to reduce the number of shares made available to be loaned by persuading the shareholders to keep the shares in book entry. This would guard against predatory short sellers.

BTCS Sets September 15 Record Date for ETH Dividend

The ETH dividend will be allocated according to the shareholders of record on September 15, 2025. Payments are expected to be made by October 15, 2025, subject to approval. In case shareholders give valid addresses, they will be able to receive ETH directly to their wallets. In the case of those who do not, BTCS will liaise with its transfer agent to deliver.

This step follows the price of Ethereum staying at the level of about 3200 dollars with an increase by 10 percent over the last 30 days. The value of the cryptocurrency is an added advantage to the dividend. In the meantime, BTCS intends to introduce new products in the year 2019 using its blockchain skills. This may comprise decentralized finance tools, which would further promote its development.

To sum it up, the ETH dividend of BTCS is a revolutionary move. It compensates shareholders and addresses the pressures of short-selling. BTCS is the first firm to do so and, therefore, establishes a new standard in the crypto community. Investors will monitor the effect of this on the stock and the market at large.

