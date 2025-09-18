Public Security Amendment Seeks Crypto Expert Insights

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/18 06:30
 PEC on government security welcomes a crypto expert, Jonas Tomazi, to discuss organized crime connections to cryptocurrency in Brazil.

The latest Public Security Constitutional Amendment in Brazil, PEC 18/2025, is aimed at enhancing the struggle against organized crime. 

The amendment suggests a coordinated model of addressing public security by using different professionals to solve the emerging criminal trends. Of such approaches, cryptocurrencies are of particular interest.

PEC rapporteur Federal Deputy Mendonça Filho (União -PE) has officially sought to subpoena Jonas Tomazi to testify. 

The coordinator of the National Network of Laboratories Against Money Laundering Technologies (REDE-LAB) is called Tomazi. He focuses on open source intelligence and crypto investigations.

This action acknowledges the growing place of cryptocurrency in sophisticated crimes. The knowledge that Tomazi has will aid the lawmakers in their comprehension of such technologies in investigations. 

The PEC provides a larger vision of a plan with participation of several professionals representing law enforcement, academia, and research.

Why Brazil is now Tapping the Crypto Expertise.

International criminal groups with emerging technologies are becoming an increasingly a challenge to Brazil

The Minister of Justice, Ricardo Lewandowski, emphasized that criminality has gone beyond national borders. He demanded comprehensive and concerted action on the government level.

Lewandowski pointed out that the Constitution used in Brazil in 1988 cannot be compared to the world of today and the criminal environment. 

This is the framework that is being updated by the amendment. It increases the role of the Union in the coordination of state security policies without compromising state autonomy.

The proposal of the public security aims at professionals such as Leandro Piquet Carneiro, Isaias Novaes, Marco Antonio Loschiavo Leme de Barros, Daniel Ricardo de Castro Cerqueira, as well as Jonas Tomazi. Their expertise is money laundering, organized crime, and economic effects.

The addition of Jonas Tomazi demonstrates a shift in priorities where cryptocurrencies are taken into consideration when investigating crime. 

The work of REDE-LAB relies on intelligence technologies to trace the flow of digital money, which is associated with criminal activities. Such knowledge may define useful legal and enforcement policies.

PEC 18/2025 is meant to bring modernization to the security system in Brazil. Through the importation of expert testimony, the legislators are in the hope that they will develop solutions that are apt to the present realities. 

These involve questioning ways in which cryptocurrencies help in committing crimes and how these threats can be countered.

Officials of the Ministry of Justice and the public security commissions have already started the consultation process. At the hearings, Lewandowski emphasized cooperation and innovation as key points to address organized crime.

Mendonça Filho supports this major constitutional amendment that is set to bring about the change. It seeks to make federal coordination powerful, but it does not ignore the federative principles.

