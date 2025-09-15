Publicly listed companies bought nearly $69.5 million worth of Bitcoin last week

PANews reported on September 15th that according to SoSoValue data, as of September 15th, US Eastern Time, global listed companies (excluding mining companies) had net purchases of $69.47 million in BTC last week. Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) invested $60.2 million in a single week, purchasing 525 BTC at an average price of $114,600, bringing its total holdings to 638,985. Metaplanet suspended purchases but announced plans to raise approximately $1.444 billion, 86% of which will be used for coin purchases in September and October. ANAP, The Smarter Web, and H100 also collectively purchased over $9.27 million in BTC. Global listed companies' total holdings reached 850,030 BTC, with a market capitalization of approximately $97.65 billion, representing 4.27% of BTC's circulating market capitalization.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.