Publicly listed company Caliber invested $4 million to increase its LINK token holdings, bringing its total holdings to $10.1 million.

PANews reported on September 25th that Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD), a diversified real estate and digital asset management platform, announced that it has completed a $4 million strategic acquisition of Chainlink (LINK) tokens, further strengthening its digital asset treasury (DAT) strategy. Caliber purchased 183,421 LINK tokens at an average price of $21.81 per token (including fees and expenses). This purchase brings Caliber's total LINK holdings to 467,632, valued at approximately $10.1 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.