Publicly listed company Helius has begun purchasing SOL tokens and now holds over 760,000 SOL

PANews reported on September 22nd that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) announced its first purchase of Solana (SOL) tokens as part of its digital asset arbitrage strategy. The company currently holds over 760,190 SOL tokens at an average cost basis of $231. Additionally, the company holds over $335 million in cash, which it plans to use to further its digital asset arbitrage strategy.

According to previous news, Helius has cooperated with Pantera Capital and others to raise more than US$500 million in financing and will launch the SOL treasury company .