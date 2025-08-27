Publicly listed company Kindly MD applies for $5 billion in financing to advance its Bitcoin reserve strategy

PANews reported on August 27th that KindlyMD, a publicly traded company, filed an S-3 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, proposing a stock offering with a market capitalization of up to $5 billion. Kindly plans to use the proceeds for: implementing its Bitcoin financial strategy; supplementing working capital; acquiring businesses, assets, or technologies; capital expenditures; and/or investing in existing and future projects.

