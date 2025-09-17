Pudgy Penguin & Shiba Inu Memecoins Will Connect On Solfart Exchange

Crypto News

A NoMusica report (article) has indicated that Pudgy Penguin (PENGU) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) memecoins will soon have a bridge for crypto trading. These two memecoins, along with all others on the Solana and Ethereum blockchains, will be hosted on a unique cryptocurrency exchange being developed in conjunction with the Solfart (SOLF) token.

Pudgy Penguin and Shiba Inu are the two biggest memecoins on the Ethereum and Solana blockchains. An SPL token and an ERC-20 token, the two cryptocurrency brands are worth nearly $10 billion. However, it’s the new memecoin that’s going to soft-bridge the two, which may see the most significant benefits of these memecoins uniting.

Still in presale phase, the Solfart co-creator MZ announced that their Fart Labs development team is in the process of creating a decentralized crypto exchange that supports ERC20 and SPL tokens, with a focus on speed, arbitrage, and lowering trade fees.

This news is huge for the $50 billion memecoin trading industry. Suppose gas fees can be lowered and arbitrage simplified. In that case, the $ SOLF token will quickly secure hundreds of millions of dollars in market capitalization after its token presale concludes and it launches on exchanges.

With over 1.5 billion tokens already purchased by crypto traders anticipating its release, Soflart’s popularity continues to soar on social media platforms like Reddit (r/Solfart), YouTube, and TikTok. The viral ‘cut the cheese’ video series has generated millions of views.

Crypto Exchanges are also ‘warming up’ to the Solfart brand, with the first CEX already confirmed to list the $SOLF token as of last week.

Pudgy Penguns & Shiba Inu Worth Almost $10-Billion Together

The connection of memecoin traders to ‘sniper tech’ would cause market caps of many meme assets to grow exponentially. Pudgy Penguins has $2.1 billion market cap, having faster trade access to Shiba Inu (SHIB)’s $7.7 billion market cap and vice versa, which has upward market-moving potential.

And with hundreds of other coins also being potentially listed, this makes the Solfart a new memecoin to own. At $0.0002034 per token and with an official crypto exchange, which has already confirmed it will be listed, the reward potential far outweighs the risks.

According to the project whitepaper, the token’s debut listing price is the target of $0.0017143. This is 7.4 times higher than the current price.

A list of tokens that might be included on Solfart’s Memecoin Dex:

Shiba Inu (SHIB) | ERC-20 Token | $7.77 billion market cap Pepe (PEPE) Token | SPL Token | $4.7 billion market cap Pudgy Pengunins (PENGU) | SPL Token | $2.1 billion market cap Bonk Inu (BONK) | SPL Token | $1.8 billion market cap Official Trump (TRUMP) | SPL Token | $1.7 billion market cap SPX6900 (SPX) token | ERC-20 Token | $1.2 billion market cap Floki Inu (FLOKI) token | ERC-20 Token | $934 million market cap DogWifHat (WIF) | SPL Token | $920 million market cap Fartcoin (FART) | SPL Token | $840 million market cap Rekt (REKT) token | ERC-20 Token | $400 million market cap Mog Coin (MOG) token | ERC-20 Token | $356 million market cap Cat in a Dogs World (MEW) | SPL Token | $273 million market cap Popcat (POPCAT) | SPL Token | $266 million market cap PNut the Squirrel (PNUT) $244 million market cap Dog Bitcoin (DOG) | SPL Token | $237 million market cap Useless Coin (USELESS) $230 million market cap Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) token | ERC-20 Token | $230 million market cap Non-Playable Coin (NPC) | ERC-20 Token | $189 million market cap Neiro (NEIRO) | ERC-20 Token | $152 million market cap Memecoin (MEME) | ERC-20 Token | $145 million market cap

These are not all the memecoins of the Solana and Ethereum blockchains; however, these are the Top 20 of 2025 currently. Together, they are worth nearly $34.

See the latest news on the Solfart memecoin exchange via Solfart.io news blog.

