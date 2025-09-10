Pudgy Penguins and Shiba Inu Struggle While Whales Back BlockDAG at $0.0013

2025/09/10 06:52
Explore BlockDAG’s $0.0013 limited-time price offer before presale ends, as $403M presale and miner rollout overshadow the Pudgy Penguins update and Shiba Inu price signal.

The crypto scene is crowded with coins competing for recognition, but only some are showing strong momentum. The latest Pudgy Penguins update has delivered success with a new mobile game, but its coin slipped despite the buzz. Meanwhile, the latest Shiba Inu price signal highlights bearish pressure that continues to hold the coin back.

In sharp contrast, BlockDAG (BDAG) is experiencing a significant influx of whales and making steady progress, securing attention with its $0.0013 deployment price, miner shipments, and a global event planned in Singapore. With over $403 million raised and a set launch price of $0.05, BlockDAG is moving into a stronger position. These developments make it clear which are the top crypto coins to watch in 2025, separating solid delivery from weak momentum.

Pudgy Penguins Game Launch Meets Coin Decline

The Pudgy Penguins update came with the launch of Pudgy Party, a Web3 mobile party-royale game. It quickly entered Apple’s App Store top 10 and gained over 50,000 downloads on Google Play. Built on the Mythos Chain within the Polkadot system, the game lets players mint, earn, and merge items that can turn into tradable NFTs. This shows real engagement and user growth for Pudgy Penguins.

The coin’s performance, however, tells a different story. The PENGU coin has fallen more than 20% in the past month, landing around $0.028 even as the game attracts users. Market weakness across the NFT sector and Ethereum’s recent decline have weighed on its value.

While the launch boosted visibility, it has not improved coin strength. Pudgy Penguins remains popular among fans but weaker in financial terms. Without stronger coin support, it will be tough to keep pace with the top crypto coins to watch in 2025 that show both cultural strength and market resilience.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Signal Stays Weak

The Shiba Inu price signal is pointing downward, raising concerns for supporters. The coin trades near $0.0000122, with only a 0.09% increase over the past three months and a 7.2% drop since the start of the year. RSI readings continue to weaken while prices remain steady, showing stronger selling than buying in the market.

On-chain activity adds to the concerns. Just 24.3% of SHIB coins are in profit, and exchange withdrawals have fallen to a one-year low. This suggests lower participation and weak fresh capital inflow. Key price levels to watch include resistance at $0.0000123 and $0.0000135, with $0.0000119 remaining the crucial support level. A drop under this level could pull SHIB toward $0.0000116 or beyond.

Unless momentum improves, Shiba Inu risks losing its position in the list of top crypto coins to watch in 2025. Community support is still strong, but technical charts and market signals suggest limited upside for now. Without a shift, Shiba Inu may find it harder to stay competitive.

BlockDAG Presale Hits $403M Ahead of Deployment Event

BlockDAG has become the standout name this year. Now in Batch 30, the project has set a flat deployment price of $0.0013 for a limited time, making the process clear and fair for everyone. With a fixed launch price of $0.05, BlockDAG offers a direct growth path.

Its success is already proven in numbers. BlockDAG (BDAG) has raised over $403 million and sold more than 26.1 billion coins. These figures put it among the most successful presales of 2025. Whale activity has been high, with large buyers moving in at the $0.0013 rate, confirming strong belief in its growth. The upcoming Deployment Event in Singapore will serve as a global stage for its expansion.

At the same time, BlockDAG is delivering real hardware. Shipments of the X10 miners have started, with production expected to reach 2,000 units weekly. The X30 miner is close to launch, while the X100 miner is in the final testing stage. These shipments demonstrate that the project is not only about presale hype, but also about delivering working products.

By combining whale support, fair presale pricing, global events, and miner delivery, BlockDAG is placing itself above the competition. With these factors in play, it is shaping up as one of the strongest names among the top crypto coins to watch in 2025.

Wrap Up

The latest market updates show which coins are delivering and which are lagging. The Pudgy Penguins update proved the brand can grow with gaming, but its coin’s value slipped. The Shiba Inu price signal remains bearish, with weak market activity and little fresh demand. Both are still relevant but face clear hurdles ahead.

BlockDAG continues to lead. With its $0.0013 deployment price, nearly $403 million raised, over 26.1 billion coins sold, miner shipments, and its Singapore Deployment Event, the project is showing real delivery. Its $0.05 launch price confirms future strength.

For anyone tracking the top crypto coins to watch in 2025, the direction is clear. Pudgy Penguins and Shiba Inu remain active, but BlockDAG is proving the strongest performer.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Source: https://coindoo.com/blockdag-at-0-0013-wins-whale-attention-while-pudgy-penguins-and-shiba-inu-lose-ground-as-top-crypto-coins/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
