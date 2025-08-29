Pudgy Penguins Expands Into Mobile Gaming With Launch of ‘Pudgy Party’ on iOS and Android

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/29 22:34
Ethereum-based NFT brand Pudgy Penguins, in partnership with Mythical Games, has announced the global release of Pudgy Party, a mobile party game now available on iOS and Android. The launch marks the brand’s expansion into gaming and could signal a positive outlook for its PENGU token price.

Pudgy Penguins Explores Gaming

Pudgy Penguins, the well-known NFT brand, has teamed up with Mythical Games, the studio behind FIFA Rivals, to launch Pudgy Party, a new Web3 mobile game. Released globally on Friday, the game is a fun party-royale filled with fast-paced mini-games and features Pudgy Penguins characters, each with their own unique traits, abilities, and personalities.

Pudgy Party is similar to games like Fall Guys, offering a colorful take on the battle royale style where players compete in obstacle courses and survival challenges.

Each match is made to feel different, with rotating challenges and surprises that keep every game unique.

Players can collect outfits, emotes, and other in-game items, including special costumes that can be turned into NFTs and traded on the marketplace.

The game is kicking off with its first seasonal event, Dopameme Rush, a meme-themed challenge inspired by internet culture. New seasons will arrive each month, offering both free and premium passes, along with special events and leaderboard competitions.

Pudgy Penguins Expands Aggressively

Pudgy Party is now available as a free download on iOS and Android, marking the latest step in Pudgy Penguins’ growing ecosystem. The launch follows last year’s debut of its desktop game Pudgy Worlds, the Solana-based PENGU token, and its line of plush toys and collectibles sold through Walmart.

First announced in May 2024, the game also offered early supporters a soulbound token called Early to the Party, a non-transferable digital badge given to those who pre-registered ahead of release

The new game doesn’t feature the PENGU token just yet, but Pudgy Penguins and Mythical Games say they’re looking at future ways to bring PENGU, MYTH, and other tokens into the experience.

According to on-chain data, Pudgy Penguins is currently the second most expensive NFT collection by floor price and ranks fourth overall by market cap at $417 million.

