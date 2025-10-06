ExchangeDEX+
Pudgy Penguins Hype Explodes as Analysts Predict Massive Rally – Could PepeNode Be The Next Moonshot?

By: Coindoo
2025/10/06 18:28
According to on-chain data tracker Stalkchain, on October 5, $PENGU was the most popular meme coin among smart money in the previous 24 hours.

Meanwhile, analyst Vespamatic notes that $PENGU is in an accumulation phase, citing prior price patterns that precede previous rallies. He notes that the repeating geometry could drive a new price surge.

Another renowned analyst, Ali Martinez, described PENGU’s market performance as a ‘textbook fractal replay.’

Voices like Murocrypto and Exy also argue that the token remains strong on higher time frames and is mirroring its May structure, which could lead to a massive price rally over the coming months.

To add fuel to the momentum, $PENGU’s listing on Robinhood – alongside tokens like $BONK, $PNUT, and $XLM – has boosted accessibility and visibility across retail platforms.

Investors are now eagerly seeking the next breakout opportunity, such as the PepeNode ($PEPENODE) presale, which is quickly gaining traction as the next high-upside project following $PENGU’s footsteps.

$PENGU Gains Steam with $PEPE Comparisons, Institutional Backing, and $357M Token Burn

Comparisons are being made to $PEPE’s breakout, anticipating that $PENGU could reach as high as $0.24 as it mirrors the former’s trajectory. $PENGU is also making progress in Web3 gaming and NFTs through its mobile game, Pudgy Party, which is experiencing rapid user adoption.

A comparison of $PEPE and $PENGU.Source: TradingView

Institutional interest is also emerging. For starters, Nasdaq-listed BTCS Inc added Pudgy Penguins NFTs to its treasury, showing support from the institutional side.

A few other developments adding wind to the sails of Pudgy Penguins’ ($PENGU) story include:

  • Pudgy Penguins recently announced a $357M token burn to support value and revealed plans to build a new blockchain called Abstract, aiming to simplify dApp development and scaling.
  • The project also announced a strategic partnership with Nasdaq-listed Sharps Technology, a Solana-focused treasury management firm. Sharps will integrate with Pudgy Penguins’ IP and bring institutional visibility.
  • $PENGU’s mobile game, Pudgy Party, hit 500K downloads in under two weeks – a rapid uptake for a Web3 game.

Additionally, $PENGU being added to the Robinhood Legend triggered a 12% price uptick for the token. In the past week alone, $PENGU has rallied 10.32%, reflecting a short consolidation phase after its sharp run-up – a move many analysts view as healthy accumulation before the next potential breakout.

Past seven-day market performance of $PENGU, reflecting a 10.3% rally in one week.Source: CoinMarketCap

With $PENGU entering a brief consolidation phase, savvy investors are shifting their focus toward $PEPENODE’s presale – the next meme coin poised for explosive growth.

$PEPENODE: The First Mine-to-Earn Meme Coin

Built on Ethereum, PepeNode ($PEPENODE) is the world’s first mine-to-earn meme coin – blending the fun of meme culture with the mechanics of gamified mining. That engaging gameplay system and an active community gives it a strategic narrative appeal in the MemeFi space.

PepeNode transforms crypto mining into a virtual, browser-based game, allowing you to build, upgrade, and optimize mining setups without requiring physical hardware or technical expertise.

PepeNode is the first-ever mine-to-earn meme coin.

PepeNode introduces a system where you can deploy your tokens as mining nodes. And the more nodes you have in your virtual server, the more mining power you’ll have.

You can also compete for a spot on the leaderboard to earn extra meme coin rewards in trending tokens like $PEPE and $FARTCOIN.

With zero barriers to entry, no energy costs, and real token rewards, $PEPENODE positions itself as the next evolution of meme coins – a cocktail of entertainment and earning potential.

Could PepeNode Be The Next To Moon?

It’s little wonder that – having raised $1.69M+ so far – the $PEPENODE presale is creating waves in the MemeFi space. Each PepeNode token is currently priced at $0.0010874, with dynamic staking rewards sitting at an impressive 764% APY.

The PepeNode presale widget.

Whales are also circling in, stacking heavy bags worth $94.1K, $18.2K, and $17.2K, among others.

Buying PepeNode at its early-bird price enables you to lock in high yields before the mining game even goes live, positioning yourself for both staking rewards and long-term price growth as the roadmap unfolds.

💰 For instance, if you invest $100 in $PEPENODE at today’s price and stake your tokens, HOLDling them could see your investment grow to around $850. That excludes any potential price appreciation. If $PEPENODE’s price pumps, you’d be looking at moonshot rocket fuel.

Being a presale, however, means that the price increases in stages, while the staking APY lowers as more holders stake their tokens.

With the next price hike expected within mere hours and staking yields set to tighten as more investors join the pool, this is your best shot to secure early entry at presale rates.

Ready to jump in? Visit the official PEPENODE presale website today to get started.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

