Pudgy Penguins launches “Early to the Party” Soulbound Token ahead of Pudgy Party release

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/26 15:59
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01279-2.51%

Ahead of the global release of its mobile game Pudgy Party, Pudgy Penguins is rewarding early players with a “Soulbound Token.”

Summary
  • Developed with Mythical Games, Pudgy Party features chaotic multiplayer obstacle courses and mini-games for up to 20 players.
  • “Early to the Party” SBTs will be delivered to eligible wallets after the game’s official launch.
  • Pudgy Penguins is an early adopter of Soulbound Tokens, previously issuing “truePengu” tokens and collaborating with Sotheby’s for digital authentication badges.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) has announced the official release of its “Early to the Party” Soulbound Token (SBT), a non-transferable digital badge rewarding early participants ahead of the upcoming, global launch of its mobile game Pudgy Party.

To claim the token, players must pre-download Pudgy Party from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, and then register their details at the Pudgy Party pre-download page. Once the game officially launches, the SBT will be distributed directly to the registered wallets.

The announcement comes just days before the global release of Pudgy Party on August 29. Developed in collaboration with Mythical Games and inspired by popular titles like Fall Guys and Stumble Guys, Pudgy Party will let players compete in chaotic obstacle courses and mini-games, ranging from simple races to survival challenges and team competitions. Up to 20 players can join a match, with the goal of outlasting rivals while navigating slippery terrain and comedic hazards.

Pudgy Penguins is an early adopter of Soulbound Tokens

This release of the “Early to the Party” SBT follows Pudgy Penguins’ broader embrace of Soulbound Tokens as part of its digital identity thesis. The project has been an early adopter of SBTs, having previously launched “truePengu” tokens on the one-year anniversary of its collection.

In February 2023, Pudgy Penguins also collaborated with Sotheby’s to launch an SBT as a digital authentication and participation badge for a Sotheby’s auction.

Unlike regular NFTs that can be bought or sold, Soulbound Tokens cannot be traded and are meant to show identity, reputation, or accomplishments.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A smart money investor sold OKB bought a year ago for a profit of 394% and switched to MNT.

A smart money investor sold OKB bought a year ago for a profit of 394% and switched to MNT.

According to PANews on August 26th, Lookonchain monitoring revealed that a smart money investor at address 0xEB8d sold 3,516 OKB tokens worth $658,900. The investor had previously purchased the tokens a year prior, generating a profit of $525,500, a 394% return. Subsequently, the trader purchased 79,984 MNT tokens for $99,200.
OKB
OKB$169.683-7.23%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.006737-2.74%
Mantle
MNT$1.1511+0.38%
Share
PANews2025/08/26 16:38
Share
XRP Price Today: Can XRP Hold $2.90 As Price Compression Tightens?

XRP Price Today: Can XRP Hold $2.90 As Price Compression Tightens?

The price of XRP is holding steady around $2.92 today after a period of volatility that saw it drop to $2.85 and then quickly rise again. Sellers have consistently limited the price increase to around $3.05, creating a narrowing wedge pattern as volatility diminishes. Spot inflows show a small net gain of $20.9 million on August 26, which suggests that dip buyers are carefully entering the market even though it is generally weak. What’s Happening With XRP’s Price? XRP price dynamics (Source: TradingView) On the 4-hour chart, XRP continues to trade inside a descending channel, with price currently mid-range between $2.85 support and $3.05 resistance. The Bollinger Bands remain wide, with price leaning toward the lower half of the bands, signaling pressure but also room for rebound if liquidity builds. On-Balance Volume has stabilized around 3.23B, showing no significant exodus despite recent downside. XRP price dynamics (Source: TradingView) Volume Profile shows heavy activity near $2.66, which remains a strong accumulation base if current levels break down. The daily Fibonacci retracement highlights $3.08 (0.382) as the key upside level to reclaim, while…The post XRP Price Today: Can XRP Hold $2.90 As Price Compression Tightens? appeared first on Coin Edition.
NEAR
NEAR$2.412-4.36%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$----%
XRP
XRP$2.905-1.32%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/26 15:01
Share
Hemi Network Airdrop: Mainnet Opportunities Await

Hemi Network Airdrop: Mainnet Opportunities Await

The Hemi Network Airdrop launched alongside the project’s mainnet on March 12, 2025. Early adopters can claim rewards through... The post Hemi Network Airdrop: Mainnet Opportunities Await appeared first on CoinChapter.
Share
Coinstats2025/08/26 15:30
Share

Trending News

More

A smart money investor sold OKB bought a year ago for a profit of 394% and switched to MNT.

XRP Price Today: Can XRP Hold $2.90 As Price Compression Tightens?

Hemi Network Airdrop: Mainnet Opportunities Await

Generational Event – The Haust Network TGE Marks Web3’s New Era

Fidelity Buys $87.4M in Ethereum Amid Market Weakness