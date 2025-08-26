Pudgy Penguins launches “Early to the Party” Soulbound Token ahead of Pudgy Party release

Ahead of the global release of its mobile game Pudgy Party, Pudgy Penguins is rewarding early players with a “Soulbound Token.”

Summary Developed with Mythical Games, Pudgy Party features chaotic multiplayer obstacle courses and mini-games for up to 20 players.

“Early to the Party” SBTs will be delivered to eligible wallets after the game’s official launch.

Pudgy Penguins is an early adopter of Soulbound Tokens, previously issuing “truePengu” tokens and collaborating with Sotheby’s for digital authentication badges.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) has announced the official release of its “Early to the Party” Soulbound Token (SBT), a non-transferable digital badge rewarding early participants ahead of the upcoming, global launch of its mobile game Pudgy Party.

To claim the token, players must pre-download Pudgy Party from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, and then register their details at the Pudgy Party pre-download page. Once the game officially launches, the SBT will be distributed directly to the registered wallets.

The announcement comes just days before the global release of Pudgy Party on August 29. Developed in collaboration with Mythical Games and inspired by popular titles like Fall Guys and Stumble Guys, Pudgy Party will let players compete in chaotic obstacle courses and mini-games, ranging from simple races to survival challenges and team competitions. Up to 20 players can join a match, with the goal of outlasting rivals while navigating slippery terrain and comedic hazards.

Pudgy Penguins is an early adopter of Soulbound Tokens

This release of the “Early to the Party” SBT follows Pudgy Penguins’ broader embrace of Soulbound Tokens as part of its digital identity thesis. The project has been an early adopter of SBTs, having previously launched “truePengu” tokens on the one-year anniversary of its collection.

In February 2023, Pudgy Penguins also collaborated with Sotheby’s to launch an SBT as a digital authentication and participation badge for a Sotheby’s auction.

Unlike regular NFTs that can be bought or sold, Soulbound Tokens cannot be traded and are meant to show identity, reputation, or accomplishments.