Pudgy Penguins’ New Mobile Game Tops Apple Store Charts

The NFT company continues to gain popularity with a mainstream audience.

Pudgy Penguins’ new mobile game, Pudgy Party, has skyrocketed up the iOS mobile app store rankings to become the top-ranked mobile racing app in the Apple Store.

Pudgy Party was released just three days ago on Aug. 29, and features six different game modes where users can play solo or multiplayer to climb leaderboards and earn in-game skins.

Pudgy Party – Apple App Store

The non-fungible token (NFT) brand’s IP coverage has been consistently expanding since CEO Luca Netz acquired the brand in 2023, with its physical toys featured in Walmart and Amazon, a children’s book deal with Random House, and now a mobile game.

The Pudgy Penguins NFTs remain one of the profile picture (PFP) space’s premium assets, and the collection changes hands at a 9.95 ETH ($42,700) floor price, after briefly surpassing a 30 ETH floor in anticipation of the PENGU token airdrop in December.

PENGU is up 2% on the day to $0.029, or a $2.3 billion fully diluted valuation (FDV). The token is still down more than 30% from its July all-time high, but is up 660% from its April lows.