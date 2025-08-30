Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Price Prediction: Can $0.0280 Support Spark a Breakout Rally Towards $0.043?

Pudgy Penguins is holding firm around the $0.030 to $0.028 support zone, a level that participants see as the key line between stability and deeper downside. Market watchers suggest that a rebound from here could set the stage for a sharp upside move, especially with nearly $350K in short liquidations stacked just above at $0.0310.

Pudgy Penguins at Support Zone Between $0.030 to $0.028

In the latest Pudgy Penguins PENGU update, the token is holding within a tight support band between $0.030 and $0.028. This area has emerged as an important demand zone, where buyers have historically stepped in to absorb selling pressure. Market data shows volume cooling slightly, but liquidity remains concentrated around this range, making it a key battleground for the next directional move. If buyers can defend this zone, short-term momentum could flip back in favor of a push higher.

Pudgy Penguins’ current price is $0.02920, down 4.30% in the last 24 hours. Source: Brave New Coin

From a technical perspective, the chart highlights how quickly sentiment can shift when price hugs support. Holding this range keeps the broader structure intact, with near-term resistance to watch at $0.033 to $0.035. A clean breakout above those levels could open up room towards $0.043, while a breakdown below $0.028 risks dragging the price toward deeper liquidity pockets near $0.025. For now, the $0.030 to $0.028 support remains the line in the sand where PENGU’s next move will be decided.

Pudgy Penguins Price Prediction End of Year Outlook

PENGU’s daily chart shows price pulling back into a key support range between $0.028 and $0.030, where the ascending trendline continues to provide structure. This zone is crucial, as it has caught multiple dips in recent weeks, showing buyers are still willing to step in at these levels.

Source: BRUH via X

Analyst projections point to the low-to-mid $0.02 range as an attractive accumulation zone before a stronger push. A clean defense here opens the door for a run toward the $0.036 to $0.043 resistance band, which would then unlock the larger upside path into the $0.20 to $0.30 region by year-end. With technical support holding and momentum ready to reset, the setup suggests Pudgy Penguins Price Prediction is preparing for another leg higher.

Liquidation Heatmap Points to Possible Bottom

PENGU price is currently $0.02920, while a heavy cluster of nearly $350K in liquidation levels sits higher at $0.0310, as shown by Jesse Peralta. Heatmaps often highlight where liquidity is concentrated, and in this case, it shows that shorts could be at risk if the price pushes up. With such a buildup overhead, even a normal bounce has the potential to trigger a wave of liquidations, leading to panic short-coverings.

Price continues to rest inside the $0.030 to $0.028 demand zone, where buyers have consistently stepped in to absorb pressure. If bulls manage to drive a retest toward $0.0310, clearing that band could flip momentum and put $0.033 to $0.035 in sight.

Pudgy Penguins Game Launch Adds Momentum to PENGU

The global release of Pudgy Party on Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store brings another layer of utility and visibility to the Pudgy Penguins ecosystem. A product launch of this scale expands reach beyond the crypto-native audience, giving PENGU exposure to millions.

From a market perspective, launches like these often act as catalysts, especially when price is already consolidating at a crucial support range between $0.030 and $0.028. If user adoption sparks a wave of attention, the demand zone could see an increase, leading to price appreciation for PENGU.

Final Thoughts: Can PENGU Hold the Line?

Pudgy Penguins sits at a defining point, with price consolidating tightly around the $0.030 to $0.028 support zone. This range has proven to be a reliable base in recent weeks, giving traders confidence that buyers still see value here.

If momentum flips and short liquidations above $0.031 are triggered, the stage could be set for a quick rally towards the $0.035 to $0.043 range. Combined with fresh hype around Pudgy Party’s game launch, PENGU has catalysts lining up that could fuel its next breakout.

