Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Price Prediction: Smart Money Buys $300K as Price Eyes Breakout Towards $0.07

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/01 16:50
Pudgy Penguins is holding above key support near $0.03, with participants watching closely to see if it can spark the next breakout or slip back towards lower levels.

Pudgy Penguins has been holding steady around the $0.03 zone, showing signs that buyers are not ready to give up just yet. The chart setup looks similar to its last big breakout, which makes the market watchers curious about whether history could repeat itself.

Pudgy Penguins Fractal Mirrors Previous Breakout Run

Pudgy Penguins is mirroring its earlier breakout structure, where the last channel break triggered a +350% run. The current chart shared by Smith shows price flagging beneath a descending resistance while still holding above the 50 EMA, a technical alignment that mirrors the previous fractal almost exactly.

As long as the moving average continues to act as dynamic support, the setup remains constructive, hinting that momentum could re-emerge once the downtrend line gives way.

Pudgy Penguins mirrors its past breakout pattern, holding above the 50 EMA as traders eye a potential 300% rally. Source: Smith via X

If the fractal continues to play out, a clean breakout from this flag could fuel another +300–350% leg, pushing PENGU toward higher ranges last seen in the summer run. The key to validation remains the break of the descending channel.

Smart Money Flows Into Pudgy Penguins

Fresh data from The Solana Post highlights Pudgy Penguins as the most bought token by smart money over the past three days, according to StalkChain. With over $300K in net buys, PENGU outpaced other notable tokens like JTO and GP, securing the top spot on the leaderboard.

PENGU leads smart money inflows with $300K net buys, outpacing JTO and GP as accumulation builds momentum. Source: The Solana Post via X

Analyst notes point out that this pattern of smart money positioning aligns with the technical fractal, where PENGU Pudgy Penguins price has been flagging above its 50 EMA. When both on-chain flows and technical setups converge, it builds a stronger narrative that buyers are preparing for continuation, keeping PENGU firmly in the spotlight as momentum develops.

Technical Outlook for Pudgy Penguins

Pudgy Penguins is currently trading near $0.03, holding firm above a previously broken resistance zone that has now flipped into support. The chart shared by Crypto Catalysts highlights how price continues to respect this horizontal level, which sits just under the $0.03 handle. As long as this area holds, the structure remains constructive, with buyers defending the base after the recent pullback.

PENGU holds steady above the $0.03 support zone, with price eyeing $0.05–$0.07 as the next upside target. Source: Crypto Catalysts via X

From a technical perspective, the consolidation phase comes after a strong impulsive rally, setting up the potential for continuation if momentum returns. A decisive bounce from the current zone could open up the path towards the $0.05 to $0.07 region, while a failure to defend support risks sending price back towards the mid-$0.02 area.

Memecoin Volume Drop Signals Caution for PENGU

Fresh market data shared by Pepetoshi Nakamoto highlights a drop in trading activity across top meme tokens, including Dogecoin, PEPE, and notably PENGU. Dogecoin’s 24-hour volume slipped under $1B, a rare sight, while PENGU posted just over $144M in turnover. For a token that recently caught strong momentum and smart money interest, the current dip in liquidity suggests that participants are becoming more selective, waiting for stronger directional cues before committing.

Pudgy Penguins PENGU trading volume slips to $144M, signaling caution as memecoin liquidity cools across the market. Source: Pepetoshi Nakamoto via X

For PENGU Pudgy Penguins, this quieter part comes after a series of constructive technical signals, but momentum needs volume to confirm continuation. The cautious narrative here is that while PENGU’s structure still leans positive, sustained upside will require buyers to step back in with conviction.

Final Thoughts

Pudgy Penguins is showing both good signs and some warnings. The chart still looks positive as long as the 50 EMA holds, and smart money buying supports this view. But the drop in memecoin trading volumes means momentum could slow down if buyers don’t return with strength. For now, the setup is still healthy, but the market needs stronger activity to push things forward.

Pudgy Penguins’ current price is $0.02982, up 0.55% in the last 24 hours. Source: Brave New Coin

What happens next depends on how well PENGU can hold this $0.03 support zone. If buyers step in, the next targets sit in the $0.05 to $0.07 range. If not, price could slip back towards the mid-$0.02 area. For now, the PENGU price prediction sits in the middle, waiting for buyers to show a stronger direction.

