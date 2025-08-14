Puffer Finance launches UniFi V2 testnet, advancing Ethereum native infrastructure

PANews reported on August 14th that Puffer Finance announced the official launch of the UniFi V2 testnet, supporting rollup technology based on Ethereum, offering sub-second confirmations, atomic L2→L1 withdrawals, the EIP-7702 smart wallet standard, optional governance, a customizable fee market, and KYC gating or a fully open chain. The upgrade introduces real-time proofing across multiple TEEs, MEV and priority fee sharing, and an EigenLayer-based AVS mechanism. All upgrades are compatible and will be deployed gradually, with the core metrics shifting to transaction volume and speed.

