Puffer Finance's official website and social media have been hacked. It is recommended to temporarily suspend all interactions.

PANews reported on August 20th that the official Puffer Finance (puffer.fi) website and social media channels have been compromised by hackers, according to security firm PeckShieldAlert. Users are being warned not to access related apps or official channels. The team is currently investigating the cause of the incident and recommends temporarily suspending all interaction.

