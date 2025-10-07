The crypto market has been buzzing with the Hyperliquid price jump and the PUMP token price rally, two stories that highlight short-term opportunities. Yet while these tokens create trading chatter, BlockDAG is building a much bigger narrative.

With a multi-year F1® sponsorship, over 20,000 miners sold worldwide, and $420M raised in its presale, BlockDAG combines cultural visibility with technical strength. The project’s CLAIM bonus, Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility, and thriving miner ecosystem have positioned it as the best crypto to buy right now.

Traders may keep an eye on Pump and Hype, but BlockDAG’s mix of adoption, branding, and interoperability is what sets it apart in 2025.

PUMP Token Rebounds With Corporate Backing

The PUMP token price has jumped 10% in the past 24 hours, trading at $0.00554 with a massive $603.8M volume surge, up 130% from the previous day. This momentum places Pump among the most actively traded Solana ecosystem tokens. Despite the rebound, PUMP remains 54% below its all-time high of $0.01214 from July, though it has bounced more than 140% from its July low of $0.002282.

A major catalyst came from Fitell Corporation (NASDAQ: FTEL), which became the first publicly listed company to add PUMP to its treasury. Fitell highlighted Pump’s unique link to on-chain revenues, as the Pump.fun app reinvests fees from token creation and trading into buybacks and burns, generating deflationary pressure.

Still, the PUMP token price faces challenges. Analysts suggest a decisive break above $0.0060 is needed to confirm upside potential, with targets at $0.0075–$0.0080. A drop below $0.0050 could retest the $0.0040 zone. Despite its growth, questions remain about whether Pump can sustain long-term momentum compared to projects already scaling globally as the best crypto to buy right now.

Hyperliquid Price Jumps on NFT Launch

The Hyperliquid price jump is turning heads as HYPE trades at $47, up 5% in the past day. Trading volumes have surged past $84B total and $6B daily, with futures volume climbing 19% to $1.82B. However, open interest rose just 1%, signaling most positions are short-term trades rather than long-term holds.

Fueling the buzz is Hyperliquid’s new Hypurr NFT collection, launched on September 28. Of the 4,600 cat-themed NFTs, most went to early users, with others allocated to developers and the foundation. One NFT sold for more than $467K, while the floor price debuted at 1,458 HYPE (~$68,700). Yet, a theft of eight NFTs worth about $400K highlighted ongoing risks.

Technically, the Hyperliquid price jump is facing resistance near $48–$49, with RSI readings above 95 suggesting overbought levels. Analysts warn that momentum could cool, leaving Hyperliquid as more of a trader’s token than the best crypto to buy right now.

BlockDAG’s CLAIM Bonus Sparks Buying Surge!

While the Hyperliquid price jump and PUMP token price dominate headlines, BlockDAG is achieving global visibility through its multi-year sponsorship of the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team.

This high-profile partnership puts the BlockDAG brand on one of the world’s most prestigious racing stages, reaching millions of fans across continents. To celebrate, BlockDAG launched the CLAIM bonus code, allowing buyers to grab BDAG at just $0.0015 per coin, while connecting its identity directly with Formula 1® ’s global appeal.

The project’s strength doesn’t stop at branding. BlockDAG has raised $420M, selling more than 27B coins. Its expanding community now includes 312K holders, with over 20,000 hardware miners shipped worldwide and more than 3M users mining via the X1 app. Reviews of the miners highlight their quiet operation, efficiency, and profitability, strengthening BlockDAG’s adoption base.

From a technical perspective, EVM compatibility sets BlockDAG apart. By fully supporting Ethereum-based tools, wallets, and dApps, developers can seamlessly migrate projects to BlockDAG, gaining superior speed and lower costs without losing functionality. This interoperability bridges the gap between Ethereum’s massive ecosystem and BlockDAG’s next-generation architecture.

With confirmed listings on 20 centralized exchanges and educational initiatives like the BlockDAG Academy, the project is preparing for mainstream adoption. Analysts estimate BDAG could climb from its $0.05 listing price to $1 in the near term, with long-term forecasts ranging between $5–$10! Between F1® visibility, miner adoption, and technical strength, BlockDAG has secured its position as the best crypto to buy right now.

Closing Analysis

The PUMP token price surge and the Hyperliquid price jump have captured traders’ short-term excitement, but sustainability remains a question. Pump relies heavily on corporate treasury moves and short-term volume, while Hype’s NFT frenzy has yet to prove lasting value.

In contrast, BlockDAG blends cultural presence, technical compatibility, and real adoption. With $420M raised, 20,000 miners sold, 312K holders, nearly 27B coins sold, and 3M app miners, BlockDAG is not only scaling but also embedding itself into mainstream culture through its F1® sponsorship and CLAIM bonus.

For investors scanning the market, BlockDAG is more than just another presale story; it’s the best crypto to buy right now, with the traction and visibility to lead the next market cycle.

