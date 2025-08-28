Pump.fun Allocates Revenue for Substantial PUMP Token Buyback

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 19:11
FUNToken
FUN$0,009356-1,19%
Capverse
CAP$0,07098-0,90%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0,002764+1,02%
Movement
MOVE$0,1264+3,52%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01326+0,30%
pump.fun
PUMP$0,003184+6,84%
Key Points:
  • Pump.fun’s $10.66M token buyback exceeds 99% of revenue.
  • This offsets 4.26% of PUMP’s circulating supply.
  • Triggers a 4% price rally, affecting Solana ecosystem.

Pump.fun recently repurchased $10.66 million in PUMP tokens over one week, nearly all its platform revenue, impacting the Solana memecoin sector significantly.

This buyback offsets 4.26% of circulating supply, driving liquidity shifts and market attention in Solana’s ecosystem.

$10.66M Buyback Propels PUMP Price by 4%

Pump.fun repurchased $10.66 million worth of PUMP tokens from August 20 to 26, equating to 99.32% of its platform revenue. The cumulative buyback total has now reached $58.13 million, addressing 4.26% of its circulating supply, significantly influencing market sentiment. This activity, which offsets a portion of the circulating supply, is seen as a strategic approach to enhance the token’s price stability and investor confidence.

Price dynamics have shifted, with PUMP experiencing a roughly 4% increase, reversing some previous losses. This financial move supports liquidity and counters selling pressure, creating opportunities for market corrections. Community discussions have emerged around Pump.fun’s business model and its potential sustainability. Investors have noted the simplicity yet effectiveness of these buybacks in temporarily stabilizing the market, despite concerns about long-term viability.

Market Cap Surges Amid Pump.fun’s Strategic Moves

Did you know? During its recent token repurchase, Pump.fun accounted for 99.32% of its weekly revenue, an aggressive stance echoing past market stabilization efforts. Historically, such efforts can result in temporary price surges as seen in similar buyback strategies.

Based on data from CoinMarketCap, Pump.fun (PUMP) maintains a price of $0.00 with a market cap of $1.14 billion, and experiences a 24-hour trading volume surge of 30.24%, totaling $238.83 million. This fluctuation results in strong price movements, with a 9.72% increase in the past day and a notable 34.36% rise over the last 30 days. Despite a 48.5% decline over 90 days, the fully diluted market cap stands at $3.23 billion, reflecting ongoing market activity and PUMP’s influence within the Solana network.

Pump.fun(PUMP), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:07 UTC on August 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

According to insights from Coincu, Pump.fun’s rigorous buybacks can influence market liquidity and investor sentiment, driving speculative interest. However, the broader implications could involve increased regulatory scrutiny, especially as similar maneuvers have historically attracted attention due to potential temporary market distortions. The continued application of such strategies will depend on maintaining balance between profit-driven initiatives and sustainable ecosystem growth.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/pump-fun-token-buyback/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

HYPE drops 7% despite Lion Group's $600 million Hyperliquid treasury announcement

HYPE drops 7% despite Lion Group's $600 million Hyperliquid treasury announcement

Hyperliquid (HYPE) declined 7% on Thursday after Nasdaq-listed Lion Group Holding (LGHL) revealed that it secured $600 million from investment firm ATW Partners to initiate its HYPE treasury reserve.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$48,29-3,32%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/20 04:02
Share
James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

PANews reported on August 28 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, after the four members of the "Roller Coaster Team" basically lost all their money, only James Wynn and "Rolling Warehouse Brother" are still playing "Ant Warehouse". James Wynn previously shared his Hyperliquid invite link several times during a period of high market interest. 691 people took his lead, earning him $114,000 in commissions. He's currently using the commission funds to open several Ant positions. For example, he currently has $10,000 in his address and has opened a 10x long position on DOGE. After being liquidated the day before yesterday, the "rolling man" used the last $60,000 in his address to continue buying ETH. After two days, his balance has now turned into $90,000.
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0,0003439+8,93%
Chainlink
LINK$25,44+5,12%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0,0071-6,08%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 20:37
Share
Circle has expressed its intention to cooperate with the Korean financial sector on the Korean won stablecoin and proposed to cooperate on the US dollar stablecoin.

Circle has expressed its intention to cooperate with the Korean financial sector on the Korean won stablecoin and proposed to cooperate on the US dollar stablecoin.

PANews reported on August 28th that Circle has proposed issuing a US dollar stablecoin, rather than a Korean won stablecoin, to South Korea's financial sector. Circle President Heath Tarbert, during a meeting with key executives from the country's four largest financial institutions, stated that "there is no intention to collaborate on a Korean won stablecoin," and introduced Circle's US dollar stablecoin and proposed cooperation. The four major financial institutions believe that Circle's president's visit to South Korea is motivated by the need to secure Circle's token market share. However, some in the South Korean financial community have recently called for swift regulation of offshore stablecoins. The potential for domestic circulation of offshore stablecoins could disrupt the market. This explains why Tarbert's visit to South Korea is being interpreted as a ploy to persuade banks before regulatory measures are implemented.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01323-0,22%
Major
MAJOR$0,15996+0,57%
WHY
WHY$0,00000002852+1,35%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 20:43
Share

Trending News

More

HYPE drops 7% despite Lion Group's $600 million Hyperliquid treasury announcement

James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

Circle has expressed its intention to cooperate with the Korean financial sector on the Korean won stablecoin and proposed to cooperate on the US dollar stablecoin.

Robinhood US has listed TON tokens

AirNet Technology, a publicly listed company, completed a $180 million registered direct offering, with all proceeds paid in digital assets.