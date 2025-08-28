Pump.fun Allocates Revenue for Substantial PUMP Token Buyback

Key Points: Pump.fun’s $10.66M token buyback exceeds 99% of revenue.

This offsets 4.26% of PUMP’s circulating supply.

Triggers a 4% price rally, affecting Solana ecosystem.

Pump.fun recently repurchased $10.66 million in PUMP tokens over one week, nearly all its platform revenue, impacting the Solana memecoin sector significantly.

This buyback offsets 4.26% of circulating supply, driving liquidity shifts and market attention in Solana’s ecosystem.

$10.66M Buyback Propels PUMP Price by 4%

Pump.fun repurchased $10.66 million worth of PUMP tokens from August 20 to 26, equating to 99.32% of its platform revenue. The cumulative buyback total has now reached $58.13 million, addressing 4.26% of its circulating supply, significantly influencing market sentiment. This activity, which offsets a portion of the circulating supply, is seen as a strategic approach to enhance the token’s price stability and investor confidence.

Price dynamics have shifted, with PUMP experiencing a roughly 4% increase, reversing some previous losses. This financial move supports liquidity and counters selling pressure, creating opportunities for market corrections. Community discussions have emerged around Pump.fun’s business model and its potential sustainability. Investors have noted the simplicity yet effectiveness of these buybacks in temporarily stabilizing the market, despite concerns about long-term viability.

Market Cap Surges Amid Pump.fun’s Strategic Moves

Did you know? During its recent token repurchase, Pump.fun accounted for 99.32% of its weekly revenue, an aggressive stance echoing past market stabilization efforts. Historically, such efforts can result in temporary price surges as seen in similar buyback strategies.

Based on data from CoinMarketCap, Pump.fun (PUMP) maintains a price of $0.00 with a market cap of $1.14 billion, and experiences a 24-hour trading volume surge of 30.24%, totaling $238.83 million. This fluctuation results in strong price movements, with a 9.72% increase in the past day and a notable 34.36% rise over the last 30 days. Despite a 48.5% decline over 90 days, the fully diluted market cap stands at $3.23 billion, reflecting ongoing market activity and PUMP’s influence within the Solana network.

Pump.fun(PUMP), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 10:07 UTC on August 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

According to insights from Coincu, Pump.fun’s rigorous buybacks can influence market liquidity and investor sentiment, driving speculative interest. However, the broader implications could involve increased regulatory scrutiny, especially as similar maneuvers have historically attracted attention due to potential temporary market distortions. The continued application of such strategies will depend on maintaining balance between profit-driven initiatives and sustainable ecosystem growth.