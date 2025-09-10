Pump.fun creator earnings hit record $15.5M in 7 days after Project Ascend launch

Key Takeaways

Pump.fun creator earnings reached a record $15.5 million in seven days.

The surge followed the launch of Project Ascend, featuring dynamic fees.

Pump.fun creator earnings reached a record $15.5 million over seven days following the launch of Project Ascend with dynamic fees.

The creator earnings exceeded the protocol’s own revenue by $1.5 million during the same period. The surge in earnings came after Pump.fun introduced its Project Ascend initiative, which implements dynamic fee structures for the platform.

The seven-day creator earnings figure represents the highest recorded weekly total for the platform’s content creators.