Pump.fun Dominates Solana Launchpad Market with 76.8% Share

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 06:41
FUNToken
FUN$0.009475-0.55%
Solana
SOL$207.53+1.39%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003768-17.83%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01383-2.53%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020237-9.73%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002925-6.60%
Key Points:
  • BlockBeats News reports Pump.fun leads Solana launchpad market at 76.8%.
  • Dominance continues against Letsbonk and Meteora DBC.
  • Pump.fun’s consistent market share commands 91% daily token listings.

Pump.fun captured 76.8% of Solana’s launchpad market share on August 24, 2025, leading the rankings, followed by Letsbonk at 8.43% and Meteora DBC at 8.2%.

The dominance highlights Pump.fun’s strategic foothold in Solana’s ecosystem, underlining its substantial impact on microcap and memecoin token listings, shifting market dynamics significantly.

Pump.fun Commands 76.8% in Solana Launchpad Market

Pump.fun leads the launchpad market on Solana, capturing 76.8% of the share. It stands prominently against competitors like Letsbonk at 8.43% and Meteora DBC at 8.2%. The involvement of industry key players underscores its significant presence. Pump.fun’s dominance highlights robust algorithms ensuring its preeminent market position, impacting crypto market prices and trends.

Solana launchpads see altered dynamics as Pump.fun solidifies control over daily listings surges. Analysts affirm its stabilized position atop the leaderboard. Notably, PumpFun regains 75% market share in the Solana memecoin sector, reflecting its consistent performance with minor public reactions.

Solana’s Market Data and Future Launchpad Predictions

Did you know? Pump.fun has consistently dominated Solana launchpad rankings, often maintaining over a 70% share, underlying its significant impact on token listings.

Solana (SOL) maintains a market presence with its $201.93 price, total value at $109.13 billion, marking a -0.49% adjustment over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap. The SOL token’s seven-day gain was reported at 4.84%.

Solana(SOL), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 22:33 UTC on August 24, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Analysts at Coincu propose that Pump.fun’s dominance enhances liquidity, possibly leading to further decentralized token launches. Experts advocate for monitoring evolving launchpad strategies to predict the Solana ecosystem’s trajectory.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/pump-fun-leads-solana-launchpad-share/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

PANews reported on June 19 that according to a draft document, Japan will reduce its scheduled government bond sales by 500 billion yen from the initial plan to 171.8 trillion
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1734-0.74%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0642-6.41%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 11:05
Share
Top 3 Altcoins That Could Overtake XRP by 2026

Top 3 Altcoins That Could Overtake XRP by 2026

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/top-3-altcoins-that-could-surpass-xrp-by-2026/
XRP
XRP$3.0321-0.63%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020235-9.72%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 06:00
Share
Watch Out: Numerous Altcoin Events and Economic Developments in the Coming Week – Here is the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List

Watch Out: Numerous Altcoin Events and Economic Developments in the Coming Week – Here is the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List

The cryptocurrency market will be monitoring numerous altcoin events and economic developments in the new week. Continue Reading: Watch Out: Numerous Altcoin Events and Economic Developments in the Coming Week – Here is the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006157-1.75%
SphereX
HERE$0.000358+0.28%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/25 05:49
Share

Trending News

More

Japan to cut ultra-long bond sales, draft shows

Top 3 Altcoins That Could Overtake XRP by 2026

Watch Out: Numerous Altcoin Events and Economic Developments in the Coming Week – Here is the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List

Telegram founder Pavel Durov says case going nowhere, slams French gov

BlockDAG’s $381M Presale Success Wasn’t Luck, Meet The Core Team Made It Happen!