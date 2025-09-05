Pump.fun Executes $12.19 Million Buyback as Circulating Supply Shrinks

By: Coincentral
2025/09/05 11:37
FUNToken
FUN$0.00944+1.36%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.004354+7.77%
Major
MAJOR$0.15955+4.93%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002524+3.18%

TLDR

  • Pump.fun confirmed $12.19M in PUMP repurchases between August 28 and September 3.
  • Total repurchases have reached nearly $72M, reducing PUMP’s circulating supply by 5.36%.
  • The platform also launched Project Ascend, introducing Dynamic Fees V1 for creators.
  • Pump.fun’s market share in Solana’s meme coin launchpad sector stands at 77%.

Pump.fun confirmed another major repurchase of its PUMP token, marking one of its largest weekly buybacks. According to the platform, $12.19 million was spent on token repurchases between August 28 and September 3. The figure accounted for 98.23% of the week’s revenue, underscoring the scale of the initiative.

The buyback added to an ongoing program that has been active for months. With this latest move, total repurchases have now reached nearly $72 million. Circulating supply fell by 5.36% since the initiative began, demonstrating the program’s measurable effect on token availability.

Consistent Activity Outpaces Previous Weeks

The most recent buyback surpassed the $10.6 million purchase carried out the week before. This consistency has highlighted a trend of institutional-scale activity backing the program. Earlier in August, Pump.fun also confirmed a $33 million repurchase. That move coincided with a 15% rally in PUMP and reinforced its market share.

Data shows the platform currently maintains 77% of Solana’s meme coin launchpad market. Analysts noted that the project’s frequent buybacks reflect sustained activity within the broader Solana ecosystem. At the same time, market observers pointed to continued altcoin volatility during this period, providing additional context for the purchases.

Project Ascend Introduces Dynamic Fees

Alongside the buyback activity, Pump.fun announced a new update named Project Ascend. The initiative is aimed at reshaping the launchpad’s fee structure. Dynamic Fees V1, its first component, introduces a tiered system that adjusts costs as projects scale.

The model lowers initial fees for smaller launches while reducing overall costs for long-term creators. Pump.fun reported that this approach could allow creators to “earn 10x more” over time. Furthermore, the new system emphasizes rewards for projects that remain active and continue building on the platform.

This combination of buyback momentum and updated fee structures illustrates a coordinated set of measures reported during late August and early September. Both developments signal significant operational updates while reinforcing the platform’s active presence in Solana’s meme coin ecosystem.

The post Pump.fun Executes $12.19 Million Buyback as Circulating Supply Shrinks appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.8+0.32%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,541.26+0.79%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000072-25.00%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share
WLFI Token Plunges Amid Blacklist Controversy, $75M Justin Sun Investment at Risk

WLFI Token Plunges Amid Blacklist Controversy, $75M Justin Sun Investment at Risk

The WLFI token from World Liberty Financial faced severe turbulence this week, falling by more than 50% to $0.16 after developers blacklisted billionaire Justin Sun’s wallet, freezing billions of tokens tied to him. The decision, confirmed through blockchain records, has intensified debates about centralization, governance, and the role of major investors in token launches. Why […]
SUN
SUN$0.021281-2.63%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1837-2.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09801-1.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/05 12:08
Share
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004395-3.66%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013908+1.65%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.105-33.07%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:52
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

WLFI Token Plunges Amid Blacklist Controversy, $75M Justin Sun Investment at Risk

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

Crucial WLFI Token Distribution Unveiled: Top Holder’s Massive Transfers

First Dogecoin ETF May Debut in the US Next Week: Bloomberg Analyst