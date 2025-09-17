Pump.fun Hits $1 Billion Daily Trading Volume as Memecoins Surge

This surge happened during a broader rally in memecoins. The total memecoin market cap climbed to $83 billion on Sunday—its highest point in 30 days—and stayed above $80 billion through Monday. The $83 billion figure came close to the sector’s previous peak of $85 billion reached on July 23.
Pump.fun has reclaimed its position as the top memecoin launchpad after facing strong competition earlier this year. The platform now ranks third among all DeFi protocols for daily revenue, trailing only stablecoin giants Tether and Circle.
Recent data shows Pump.fun generated $3.38 million in daily protocol revenue, surpassing perpetual trading platform Hyperliquid. The platform’s total value locked reached a record $334 million on Sunday.
The company operates on a simple model. Users can create memecoins by uploading an image and choosing a name and ticker symbol for less than $2 in fees. Pump.fun takes a 1% fee on all token trades.
Pump.fun completed one of crypto’s largest fundraising rounds in July 2025. The company raised $1.3 billion total—$600 million through a public token sale and $700 million from private investors. The public sale sold out in just 12 minutes.
Since launching in January 2024, the platform has generated nearly $800 million in revenue. Over 6 million tokens have been created on the platform, making it one of the fastest-growing crypto applications.
The platform’s aggressive buyback program has helped boost its PUMP token price by 53.9% since late July. Pump.fun now uses 100% of its daily revenue to buy back tokens, up from 25% previously.
Pump.fun has grown beyond simple token creation. The platform paid out $4 million in creator rewards on Monday, with most funds going to first-time creators through its livestreaming feature.
Co-founder Alon claimed the platform’s livestreaming now captures 1% of Twitch’s market share and 10% of Kick’s market share. While these figures couldn’t be independently verified, they show the platform’s ambitions beyond memecoins.
The company faced regulatory challenges in 2024 when its livestream feature was misused, leading to a temporary suspension. The feature was relaunched in April 2025 with better moderation.
Earlier this year, rival platform LetsBonk briefly overtook Pump.fun in daily revenue. In July, LetsBonk generated $1.04 million in daily revenue compared to Pump.fun’s $533,000. However, Pump.fun maintained dominance over longer periods, earning $37 million in 30-day revenue versus LetsBonk’s $4.5 million.
The platform’s revenue had dropped to under $300,000 per day in late July—the lowest since September 2024. This represented a 92% decline from its January peak of over $7 million daily. The September surge shows a strong recovery.
Pump.fun has spent $62.6 million on token buybacks, purchasing over 16.5 billion PUMP tokens at an average cost of $0.003785 each. Daily buybacks have ranged between $1.3 million and $2.3 million.
The September surge coincided with renewed interest in memecoins across the market. Dogecoin gained 11% over seven days despite delays in launching a U.S. exchange-traded fund. Other tokens like Moo Deng and DORA posted double-digit gains.
The memecoin sector’s market cap of $82.4 billion represents significant growth from earlier projections. Industry forecasts suggest the memecoin market could reach $925.2 billion by 2035, growing at a 26.7% annual rate.
Pump.fun’s success has boosted activity on the Solana network, with the blockchain now supporting 7.6 million active addresses. The platform accounts for a significant portion of daily token launches on Solana.
Pump.fun’s billion-dollar trading day marks a turning point for both the platform and the broader memecoin market. After struggling with competition and regulatory issues, the platform has reasserted its dominance through aggressive buybacks and feature expansion. The September rally suggests memecoins remain a driving force in crypto, with Pump.fun positioned to capture much of that growth.