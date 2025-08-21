Pump.Fun Posts Record Revenue Week as Memecoins Surge in August

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/08/21 02:30
FUNToken
FUN$0.009465+0.02%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.004864-0.81%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003136+10.46%
  • Pump.fun breaks the $800M mark in cumulative revenue after the slump.
  • HeavenDex exceeds Ethereum in the 24-hour memecoins revenue.
  • Solana launchpads power new memecoin market rally

Memecoin launchpads have been outperforming past income records as of the current month of August. Following an extended period of decline, the unique memecoin platform known as Pump.fun, which is owned and operated by Solana, reported its most successful week in terms of revenue.

Source – X

The memecoin rally in August gave Pump.fun a second life of more than $800 million in total revenue. In a recent update on X, SolanaFloor divulged that Pump.fun set new revenue records that it had not hit in months. 

Memecoin Launchpads Rivalries of Solana

It is not just Pump.fun coming back. A similar Solana-based launchpad, HeavenDex, has recently surpassed the memecoin sector on Ethereum in daily revenue. 

Source – X

In a report published by SolanaFloor on X, it was reported that HeavenDex experienced a 24-hour revenue rise that, for the first time, exceeded the results of Ethereum.

This impressive milestone emphasizes the increase in the level of competition among the blockchain ecosystems. Due to an increase in Solana project speed and cheaper costs of transactions, memecoin investors are turning in their favour. 

An increase in the demand for memecoin is one of the indications that pump.fun is beginning to recover from its recent setback. This new run on the launchpad demonstrates a change in the dynamics of the market, which is advantageous to new, innovative cryptocurrencies that have been issued in recent times.

Traders have developed FOMO as Memecoin Revenue Recovers

Memecoin launchpads on Solana are hitting the headlines with Pump.fun and HeavenDex in the lead. 

This increases their revenue and sustains a fear of missing out (FOMO) among crypto traders. This impetus is likely to lead to an increase in activity in this rapidly changing niche.

These trends do not just have importance in terms of revenue levels. They point out the emerging ecosystem of Solana to be an innovation zone in memecoin. Investors who aspire to attract high returns consider these platforms as key avenues into new crypto trends.

Industry indicators have shifted the balance in favor of Solana launchpads that rival more traditional platforms such as Ethereum. 

This competence change is coupled with the larger tendency toward blockchain transactions becoming more scalable and cost-effective. Consequently, these memecoin centers are emerging as hubs in both the speculative and mainstream crypto space.

The post Pump.Fun Posts Record Revenue Week as Memecoins Surge in August appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

Recently, emerging MEME coins such as RFC, House and TROLL have quickly become popular. These meme cultures, which are full of nonsense, absurdity and even black humor, have not only become a favorite speculative tool for Generation Z, but also carry the young people&#39;s rebellious emotions against the traditional financial system and social rules, reflecting an alternative financial cultural landscape with a unique imprint of the times.
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3153-12.41%
TROLL
TROLL$0.000000004278+11.98%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01985+9.78%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 16:32
Share
April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

The speculative frenzy is cooling, but developers are not stopping.
SQUID MEME
GAME$23.8484-1.18%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001885+4.37%
Share
PANews2025/05/17 14:33
Share
Widespread alarm sounded in northern Israel due to missile launch from Iran

Widespread alarm sounded in northern Israel due to missile launch from Iran

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Jinshi, a large-scale alarm sounded in northern Israel due to missile launches from Iran. Witnesses said that multiple explosions were heard in
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0731-20.54%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:15
Share

Trending News

More

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

April blockchain game report: Daily activity dropped to an annual low, and financing amount dropped 69% month-on-month

Widespread alarm sounded in northern Israel due to missile launch from Iran

Wormhole Foundation Moves to Outbid LayerZero for Stargate

Top Fed Official Michelle Bowman Says Staff Should Hold Small Amounts Of Crypto To Understand It