Pump.fun Regains Top Spot in Solana Memecoin Launchpads

Solana-based memecoin launchpad Pump.fun recorded one of its strongest revenue weeks of 2025 in mid-August as the sector recovered from a dip earlier this month.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) data tracker DefiLlama showed that Pump.fun generated $13.48 million between Aug. 11 and Sunday, the platform’s strongest weekly revenue performance since February.

The increase came after a sharp revenue drop from July 28 to Aug. 3. During that time, Pump.fun brought in only $1.72 million in weekly revenue, its lowest since March 2024. This contributed to the platform’s revenue drop in July, its lowest monthly revenue this year.

The drop in revenue coincided with a broader memecoin market decline. CoinMarketCap data showed that on Aug. 3, the memecoin sector declined to a $62.11 billion market cap, a 20% fall from its $77.73 billion valuation on July 28, wiping out nearly $16 billion in a week.

Pump.fun regains top spot in Solana launchpad rankings

Pump.fun weekly revenue data in 2025. Source: DefiLlama

Pump.fun’s revenue increase coincides with a rebound in the broader memecoin space.

According to CoinMarketCap, the memecoin sector recovered to nearly $75 billion on Aug. 11 before declining to $70 billion on Sunday. At the time of writing, memecoins had a total market cap of $66 billion.

Alongside its strongest weekly revenue record, the Pump.fun platform also regained its dominance in the Solana memecoin launchpad rankings.

On July 7, a newly launched Solana platform called LetsBonk took the top spot for 24-hour revenue, surpassing Pump.fun.

According to the Solana decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator Jupiter, LetsBonk’s dominance continued throughout July, gaining more market share than Pump.fun on many occasions.

Still, Jupiter data suggests that Pump.fun has reclaimed the No. 1 spot. In the last seven days, the platform had a 73.6% market share and recorded $4.68 billion in trading volume.

Furthermore, Jupiter data showed that the platform also had 1.37 million traders and over 162,000 token mints during the week.

LetsBonk, its nearest rival, trailed with a 15.3% market share and a $974 million weekly trading volume. It had 511,000 traders and just over 6,000 token mints.

Solana memecoin launchpad data. Source: Jupiter

Pump.fun faces $5.5 billion lawsuit

Despite regaining momentum, Pump.fun is facing legal challenges. A class-action lawsuit filed on Jan. 30 alleges the platform used “guerrilla marketing” to create artificial urgency around volatile tokens.

On July 23, the lawsuit was amended and called the memecoin launchpad an “unlicensed casino.” The amended filing alleged that Pump.fun’s structure mimics a “rigged slot machine,” where only the first few players win by dumping their tokens on later participants. The lawsuit alleged that investor losses had already reached $5.5 billion.

Despite the lawsuit, the platform continues to do well. According to a Dune Analytics dashboard, the platform’s lifetime revenue has already reached $800 million.

Solana Labs co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko commented on the platform’s potential. On Wednesday, Yakovenko said it has a shot at building a global streaming platform.

