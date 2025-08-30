Pump.fun spends over $62M on buybacks to boost PUMP price

Pump.fun has spent over $62 million on buybacks, absorbing 16.5 billion PUMP tokens in a bid to reduce sell pressure.
Pump.fun has spent more than $62.6 million repurchasing its native token, PUMP, according to data from Dune Analytics. The buybacks have soaked up over 16.5 billion tokens at an average cost of $0.003785, as the platform looks to stabilize price action and reduce sell pressure.
The buyback strategy uses platform-generated revenue, primarily fees collected from users launching memecoins, to execute daily token repurchases. Daily buybacks have consistently ranged between $1.3 million and $2.3 million over the past week, Dune Analytics data shows.
Since launch, Pump.fun has generated over $775 million in revenue, according to data from DefiLlama. Notably, the platform saw a sharp revenue drop from July 28 to Aug. 3. During that time, Pump.fun brought in only $1.72 million weekly revenue, its lowest since March 2024.
