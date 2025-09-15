Pump.fun streamer Bagwork leaked unreleased Drake and Future songs, earning over $80,000

PANews reported on September 15th that according to Decrypt , a Solana platform Pump.fun streamer, Bagwork , claimed to have played unreleased songs by rappers like Drake and Future during a live stream. The market value of the associated meme token surged to $ 53 million, and creators received $ 83,410 in commissions within two days. Bagwork has recently gained popularity through a series of livestreaming events, including storming the field at a Los Angeles Dodgers game. Pump.fun platform creator rewards reached $ 20 million this week, driving rapid growth in the "Creator Capital Market."

