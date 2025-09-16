Pump.fun Surges Past $1b In Trading Volume Amid September Memecoin Rally

Solana-based memecoin launchpad Pumpfun has experienced remarkable growth, recording over $1 billion in daily trading volume on Monday, as the broader memecoin sector continues its September rally. According to decentralized exchange (DEX) Jupiter, Pump.fun processed $942 million in volume on Sunday before surpassing $1 billion on Monday. This surge comes amid a rally in the memecoin market cap, which climbed to $83 billion on Sunday—a 30-day high—and remained above $80 billion into Monday, according to CoinMarketCap. At the time of this report, the overall memecoin market cap was around $76 billion, close to the $85 billion peak hit in late July.Pump.fun volume data. Source: Jupiter
Data from DeFi aggregator DefiLlama indicates that Pump.fun’s total value locked (TVL)—a key measure of the assets deposited within its smart contracts—kept climbing. On Sunday, its TVL reached $334 million for the first time, signaling strong user engagement. Furthermore, Pump.fun recently outperformed the perpetuals trading platform Hyperliquid in revenue for two consecutive days, ranking third in 24-hour revenue among DeFi protocols, behind only dominant stablecoin projects such as Circle and Tether.Total value locked of the Pump.fun protocol. Source: DefiLlama
The platform’s growth is buoyed by its expansion into livestreaming, with Pump.fun recently paying out $4 million in creator rewards, primarily supporting first-time streamers. Founder Alon highlighted that Pump.fun’s livestreaming is now surpassing Rumble in simultaneous streams, and the platform is close to capturing 1% of Twitch’s and 10% of Kick’s market share, according to his statements. While these claims are promising, third-party verification is pending, and official data is limited.
While Pump.fun continues to grow, the overall memecoin space remains energetic. Dogecoin (DOGE), despite a delayed US ETF launch, saw its price increase on Friday, gaining about 11% over the past week. Other tokens such as Memecore (M), Moo Deng (MOODENG), and DORA (DORA) also reported double-digit percentage gains, underscoring renewed investor interest in the crypto markets’ most speculative assets.
This revitalized momentum highlights how meme-inspired tokens continue to influence the broader cryptocurrency landscape, reflecting both retail enthusiasm and expanding sector activity. As the markets evolve, platforms like Pump.fun are positioning themselves at the forefront of this unconventional yet persistent trend in crypto innovation.
