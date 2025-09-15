Pump.fun token cracks $3bn market cap, co-founder says it’s ‘nibbling the lunch’ of Rumble and Kick

By: Coinstats
2025/09/15 02:10
Threshold
T$0.01663-1.12%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009464+2.02%
RealLink
REAL$0.06408-0.74%
alon
ALON$0.006745+46.82%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09601+0.49%
Capverse
CAP$0.15247+2.80%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01457-4.58%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.007951+13.66%
Lunch Protocol
LUNCH$0.001551+0.45%

The livestream feature that nearly killed Pump.fun is now helping to power its comeback.

On Sunday, Pump.fun’s native PUMP token crossed a $3 billion market cap for the first time, less than two months after an initial coin offering that raised nearly $600 million in just 12 minutes.

“We’re nibbling on their lunch and coming for more,” co-founder Alon Cohen wrote on X, claiming the platform has already surpassed livestreaming rival Rumble in concurrent livestreams and is closing in on Kick.

But livestream count isn’t the standard metric. Most platforms are evaluated by concurrent viewers, which are harder to manipulate.

In the past week, Rumble averaged 79,000 concurrent viewers, while Kick and market leader Twitch logged 719,000 and over 2 million, respectively, according to Streams Charts data.

Pump.fun doesn’t publish equivalent data and isn’t tracked on Streams Charts, making its claims difficult to verify. Cohen did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the platform’s viewer numbers.

The platform’s resurgence is also being driven by a new creator revenue-sharing program which began in May, which allocates 50% of PumpSwap revenue directly to coin creators.

Pump.fun is a Solana-based launchpad that lets users spin up and trade memecoins with just a few clicks.

It introduced a controversial livestreaming feature last year as a tool for coin creators to pitch tokens in real time, but it quickly spiraled into chaos.

Streams were suspended in November 2024 after users performed stunts, threatened pets, and faked suicides. Pump.fun quietly started reviving the livestream feature in April with updated guidelines and policies.

Crypto market movers

  • Bitcoin is even on the day, trading at $115,550.
  • Ethereum is down 0.3% in the past 24 hours and is trading at $4,615.

What we’re reading

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs roar back adding nearly $3bn last week — DL News
  • Aave Seeks to Reduce Scroll Exposure Amid Governance Chaos — Unchained
  • What you missed this week — Milk Road
  • Arthur Hayes says he’s hanging up his memecoin hat in favour of high-yield DeFi plays — DL News

Kyle Baird is DL News’ Weekend Editor. Got a tip? Email at [email protected].

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

CryptoAppsy Redefines Digital Coin Insights

CryptoAppsy Redefines Digital Coin Insights

The digital currency marketplace constantly evolves, demanding consistent vigilance from participants. To thrive, one requires tools that provide accurate and timely information.Continue Reading:CryptoAppsy Redefines Digital Coin Insights
Share
Coinstats2025/09/15 02:08
Share
BlockchainFX Headlines With Passive Income Rewards While BlockDAG and MAGACOIN Fuel 2025 Market Buzz

BlockchainFX Headlines With Passive Income Rewards While BlockDAG and MAGACOIN Fuel 2025 Market Buzz

Crypto presales in 2025 are heating up, with projects like BlockchainFX, BlockDAG, and MAGACOIN Finance attracting massive inflows. But one question dominates the minds of early buyers: which project has the 1000x potential to create the next wave of crypto millionaires? Among the many presale crypto 2025 opportunities, BlockchainFX ($BFX) stands out with its explosive
Wink
LIKE$0.010517-2.89%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00661+3.12%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.028228+10.21%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/15 02:00
Share
A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Aunt Ai, the wallet address 0xF89…8AEfe created in 2018 bought 1,501 ETH at an average price of $2,530 five hours ago, with
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1443-2.23%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0838-4.98%
Ethereum
ETH$4,616.46-0.83%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:39
Share

Trending News

More

CryptoAppsy Redefines Digital Coin Insights

BlockchainFX Headlines With Passive Income Rewards While BlockDAG and MAGACOIN Fuel 2025 Market Buzz

A whale bought 1501 ETH at an average price of $2530 5 hours ago

Financing Weekly Report | 17 public financing events; Crypto catering app Blackbird Labs completes $50 million Series B financing, with Coinbase and others participating

The public game chain Ronin and the ecological game ROMW are caught in a Rashomon of mutual tearing, and users "pay the bill" for the breakup