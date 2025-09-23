The post PUMP Gains 160% Monthly, Digitap is Tipped for 50x appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pump.fun (PUMP) has climbed a staggering 160% in the past month. The original memecoin launchpad has touched $0.00869 after $62 million in buybacks and an unexpected memecoin and streamer surge. Early PUMP holders who stuck through the post-ICO crash are finally back in profit, with prices now 223% above July’s lows. However the fun is almost over for PUMP, investors seem glued to the Digitap ($TAP) presale to catch similar moves after the ICO phase ends. Considered the best crypto to buy now, $TAP is tipped for a 50x price jump once its presale concludes. Branded as the world’s first omni-bank, its presale is already racing toward $200K. Pump.fun (PUMP) Rides Meme Coin Wave With a 160% Price Gain Pump.fun is now under the spotlight after jumping more than 160% in a month, according to data from TradingView. PUMP’s price sits at $0.00735, a big leap from July’s bottom of $0.00228. Memecoins enjoyed the month of September a little extra this year. The memecoin market cap jumped from $64 billion to $83 billion in just a few weeks. And this gave tokens like PUMP plenty of attention. PUMP jumped on the bandwagon and landed among the best meme coins to buy. On September 14, 2025, its daily trading volume broke past $1 billion. For holders, it’s been a wild ride, but it hasn’t been smooth. Pump.fun’s token price touched $0.00869 on September 18, only to dip back under $0.00750 the following day. Analysts, like Ali, now mark that level as support. Some call it healthy consolidation. Others see the momentum vanishing. Either way, the hype that powered PUMP looks stretched. No doubt, PUMP has delivered quick gains. It has also proved that meme tokens still move markets. But short-term pumps rarely last. The market knows this story well. That’s why,… The post PUMP Gains 160% Monthly, Digitap is Tipped for 50x appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pump.fun (PUMP) has climbed a staggering 160% in the past month. The original memecoin launchpad has touched $0.00869 after $62 million in buybacks and an unexpected memecoin and streamer surge. Early PUMP holders who stuck through the post-ICO crash are finally back in profit, with prices now 223% above July’s lows. However the fun is almost over for PUMP, investors seem glued to the Digitap ($TAP) presale to catch similar moves after the ICO phase ends. Considered the best crypto to buy now, $TAP is tipped for a 50x price jump once its presale concludes. Branded as the world’s first omni-bank, its presale is already racing toward $200K. Pump.fun (PUMP) Rides Meme Coin Wave With a 160% Price Gain Pump.fun is now under the spotlight after jumping more than 160% in a month, according to data from TradingView. PUMP’s price sits at $0.00735, a big leap from July’s bottom of $0.00228. Memecoins enjoyed the month of September a little extra this year. The memecoin market cap jumped from $64 billion to $83 billion in just a few weeks. And this gave tokens like PUMP plenty of attention. PUMP jumped on the bandwagon and landed among the best meme coins to buy. On September 14, 2025, its daily trading volume broke past $1 billion. For holders, it’s been a wild ride, but it hasn’t been smooth. Pump.fun’s token price touched $0.00869 on September 18, only to dip back under $0.00750 the following day. Analysts, like Ali, now mark that level as support. Some call it healthy consolidation. Others see the momentum vanishing. Either way, the hype that powered PUMP looks stretched. No doubt, PUMP has delivered quick gains. It has also proved that meme tokens still move markets. But short-term pumps rarely last. The market knows this story well. That’s why,…

PUMP Gains 160% Monthly, Digitap is Tipped for 50x

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 21:19
Pump.fun (PUMP) has climbed a staggering 160% in the past month. The original memecoin launchpad has touched $0.00869 after $62 million in buybacks and an unexpected memecoin and streamer surge. Early PUMP holders who stuck through the post-ICO crash are finally back in profit, with prices now 223% above July’s lows.

However the fun is almost over for PUMP, investors seem glued to the Digitap ($TAP) presale to catch similar moves after the ICO phase ends. Considered the best crypto to buy now, $TAP is tipped for a 50x price jump once its presale concludes. Branded as the world’s first omni-bank, its presale is already racing toward $200K.

Pump.fun (PUMP) Rides Meme Coin Wave With a 160% Price Gain

Pump.fun is now under the spotlight after jumping more than 160% in a month, according to data from TradingView. PUMP’s price sits at $0.00735, a big leap from July’s bottom of $0.00228.

Memecoins enjoyed the month of September a little extra this year. The memecoin market cap jumped from $64 billion to $83 billion in just a few weeks. And this gave tokens like PUMP plenty of attention. PUMP jumped on the bandwagon and landed among the best meme coins to buy. On September 14, 2025, its daily trading volume broke past $1 billion.

For holders, it’s been a wild ride, but it hasn’t been smooth. Pump.fun’s token price touched $0.00869 on September 18, only to dip back under $0.00750 the following day. Analysts, like Ali, now mark that level as support. Some call it healthy consolidation. Others see the momentum vanishing. Either way, the hype that powered PUMP looks stretched.

No doubt, PUMP has delivered quick gains. It has also proved that meme tokens still move markets. But short-term pumps rarely last. The market knows this story well. That’s why, even with PUMP in the spotlight, Digitap is gaining all the attention as the best crypto to buy today.

Why Digitap’s Omni-Bank Model Leaves Meme Pumps Behind

With Pump.fun hitting the brakes, investors now look to Digitap for life-changing gains. A reason is that the two contrast when it comes to utility and long-term viability. While PUMP rides the meme market swings, Digitap is building the world’s first omni-bank. That means one app, one card, both cash and crypto in the same place.

Digitap’s utility runs deeper. With its crypto card, users can spend crypto or fiat instantly. Accounts hold dollars, euros, bitcoin, or ether side by side. Payments can route through traditional rails like SWIFT or blockchain networks. It’s banking and crypto finally working together in one platform.

Another reason Digitap holds strong as the best crypto to buy now is security, which is built in. Encryption, wallet protection, and compliance are core parts of the design. Staking is live too, which rewards early holders while reducing supply pressure.

This is why analysts think Digitap is the “best crypto to buy now.” Unlike Pump.fun, Digitap is far from just hype. And it’s already pulling the attention of investors from hype-driven tokens like PUMP.

Best Crypto to Buy Now: $TAP Holders Eye 50x Gains as Presale Nears $200K

Utility sets Digitap apart. And the presale is proving the demand. The $TAP token is now priced at just $0.0125. The next round will see the price jump to $0.0159. Each round brings a higher price and rewards those who see the potential early.

In just a few weeks, the presale has already raised almost $200K. This goes on to show that investor confidence is building quickly. That momentum is one reason many traders are calling $TAP the best crypto to buy now.

The structure is transparent too. There are no hidden mints and no tricky taxes. The supply is fixed at 2 billion tokens, with a strong focus on community distribution. More than 40% is allocated to the presale, while the team has committed to holding only 1%. In a space often dominated by hype, that kind of restraint stands out.

Early staking is another reason why Digitap stands out in a sea of new crypto projects. Holders can already lock their tokens and earn up to 124% APR, and create value from day one. While meme coins can spike and crash in days, Digitap’s presale is showing consistent, steady growth.

If the current rate continues, the first stage of the presale will finish soon, with over 9 million tokens already sold. Smart investors are grabbing their share of Digitap ($TAP) tokens before the price climbs over 27% in Round 2 and potentially 50x post-launch. 

Summary

Pump.fun had its month in the sun with a 160% surge, but momentum already shows cracks. That’s the nature of meme-driven rallies. Quick fades follow quick highs.

Digitap is a different story. Its omni-bank model solves actual problems in payments and cross-border banking. The presale is already closing in on $200K, with the next stage price jumping from $0.0125 to $0.0159. That gives early buyers an edge in a short-term window before listings even hit.

The difference is night and day. PUMP thrived on buybacks and meme hype, while Digitap is backed by utility, deflationary tokenomics, and a roadmap that stretches far beyond 2025. That’s why $TAP is being tipped as the best crypto to buy today.

Discover how Digitap is unifying cash and crypto by checking out their project here:

Presale https://presale.digitap.app

Social: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app

Please be advised that all information, including our ratings, advice, and reviews, is for educational purposes only. Crypto investing carries high risks, and CryptoNinjas is not responsible for any losses incurred. Always do your own research and determine your risk tolerance level; it will help you make informed trading decisions.

