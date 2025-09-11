Pump has repurchased 6.15% of the circulating chips

PANews reported on September 11th that, according to X platform user "Hanhou De Mai Zong," the Pump project has completed a buyback of 6.15% of the circulating supply in less than 30 days, leaving only 33% of the remaining chips in circulation. The next unlock is expected in mid- 2026 , and the circulating supply continues to tighten.

