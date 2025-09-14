PUMP, M, WLFI Soar As Official Altcoin Season Nears

By: Insidebitcoins
2025/09/14 17:42
MemeCore
M$2.51837+7.64%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009441+2.68%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2318+11.01%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.07613-3.52%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006348+0.90%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.008108+25.54%

Pump.fun, MemeCore, and World Liberty Financial led gainers as CoinMarketCap’s Altcoin Season Index closed in on an official altcoin season.

PUMP had jumped 29% as of 1:52 a.m. EST, extending its weekly gain to more than 70%, M added 10% for a weekly rise above 35%, and WLFI climbed 8% amid a token buyback and burn proposal.

PUMP price

PUMP price chart (Source: CoinGecko)

The strong 24-hour gains reflect growing momentum across altcoins, signaling that traders are rotating capital into smaller tokens ahead of a potential altcoin season.

TradingView data shows the altcoin sector’s market capitalization has surged more than 55% in the past month to $1.71 trillion after peaking at $1.74 trillion earlier in September.

Crypto Market Nears Altcoin Season

The gains seen by PUMP, M and WLFI comes with the CoinMarketCap Altcoin Season Index surging to 70 as it closes on the 75 level that confirms an official altcoin season.

Yesterday, the index reached a high of 72. Despite the slight pullback, the Index is still 17 points up from last week and 26 points up from a month ago, signaling that traders and investors in the market are growing increasingly confident that the next altcoin bull run is near.

CMC altcoin season index

CoinMarketCap Altcoin Season Index (Source: CoinMarketCap)

During the last 90 days, there have been some standout performers, with MYX exploding 12,399% and M skyrocketing 3,597%. 

Commenting on the altcoin market’s recent performance, renowned trader and analyst Michael van de Poppe, who has more than 807k followers on X, said earlier in the month that the “uptrend on altcoins has started for the first time in 3 years.”

He added that the uptrend will continue for at least three months. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Was XRP Price Breakout Fake?

Was XRP Price Breakout Fake?

XRP might have some trouble going into higher price ranges due to unexpected fakeout at $3
XRP
XRP$3.0588-3.49%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 17:25
Share
Gas station worker in Idaho saves woman from Bitcoin ATM scam

Gas station worker in Idaho saves woman from Bitcoin ATM scam

An Idaho gas station worker has been hailed for saving elderly women from being scammed at a Bitcoin ATM.
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000185--%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/14 18:03
Share
The State Council approved the implementation plan for the pilot program of comprehensive reform of market-oriented allocation of factors in some regions, and Southern Jiangsu plans to explore innovat

The State Council approved the implementation plan for the pilot program of comprehensive reform of market-oriented allocation of factors in some regions, and Southern Jiangsu plans to explore innovat

PANews reported on September 14 that the State Council approved the implementation plan for the pilot program of comprehensive reform of market-based allocation of factors in some regions of the country, including: 1. The implementation plan for the pilot program of comprehensive reform of market-oriented allocation of factors of production in key cities in southern Jiangsu points out that it is necessary to promote green financial reform and innovation experiments, explore green asset transactions based on blockchain, and encourage the development of green financial products; 2. The implementation plan for the pilot program for comprehensive reform of market-oriented allocation of factors in Hangzhou, Ningbo and Wenzhou points out that it encourages the use of new technologies such as privacy computing and blockchain to promote the integration and in-depth development of public and social data; 3. The implementation plan for the pilot program of comprehensive reform of market-oriented allocation of factors in the Hefei metropolitan area points out the use of technologies such as blockchain, privacy computing, and quantum encryption to improve the efficiency of data circulation transactions, ensure the security of data circulation, deepen the social experiment of artificial intelligence, and explore innovative applications of blockchain. 4. The Zhengzhou City Comprehensive Reform Pilot Implementation Plan for Market-Oriented Allocation of Factors points out the use of data protection measures such as trusted identity authentication, data signatures, interface authentication, data traceability, and new technologies such as blockchain to strengthen the security protection of computing power resources and data resources; 5. The Changsha-Zhuzhou-Xiangtan pilot program for comprehensive reform of market-oriented allocation of factors points out that it is necessary to carry out data transactions based on existing trading venues, strengthen the innovation of underlying blockchain technologies, cultivate the blockchain industry ecosystem, and explore the construction of a blockchain standard system.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0778+0.37%
Areon Network
AREA$0.01286-7.61%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06308-2.33%
Share
PANews2025/09/14 18:18
Share

Trending News

More

Was XRP Price Breakout Fake?

Gas station worker in Idaho saves woman from Bitcoin ATM scam

The State Council approved the implementation plan for the pilot program of comprehensive reform of market-oriented allocation of factors in some regions, and Southern Jiangsu plans to explore innovat

Ethereum Foundation Team Unveils Privacy Roadmap To Counter Surveillance

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million