PUMP Price Jumps as Pump.fun Unveils Plan to Attract Millions More Users

Pump.fun’s newly announced Project Ascend aims to make launching coins more lucrative for creators while giving the platform a longer runway for growth.

Instead of sticking with flat fees, Pump.fun is debuting a tiered system called Dynamic Fees V1. Under this model, the bigger a project gets, the less it pays in fees, creating an incentive for teams to stick with their communities as they scale. The update applies across all PumpSwap tokens and, according to the project’s team, is designed to supercharge onboarding by making meme coin creation “ten times more rewarding.”

Why It Matters for Solana’s Meme Economy

Pump.fun has become a standout player in Solana’s meme scene, recently surpassing 1.3 million active addresses in a single month. That figure makes it the most widely used launchpad on the network. But its rapid expansion has been a double-edged sword: trader data shows that more than half of participants lost money last month, with collective losses exceeding $66 million.

The platform’s answer is Project Ascend, which shifts the focus away from quick speculation and toward sustainable project building. By aligning rewards with market cap growth, Pump.fun is betting that stronger creator incentives will eventually translate into healthier outcomes for users.

PUMP Token Rallies on Back of Buybacks and New Roadmap

Investors have responded swiftly. The PUMP token jumped 14% today, adding to recent strength fueled by a buyback spree. Just last week, the team retired $10.6 million worth of PUMP, bringing its cumulative buybacks to nearly $59 million, or about 4.3% of total supply.

With Project Ascend now in motion and buybacks reducing circulating supply, sentiment around PUMP appears to be shifting. Analysts watching Solana’s meme economy suggest the launchpad’s strategy could cement its position as the go-to platform for creators, particularly if adoption accelerates under the new fee structure.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

