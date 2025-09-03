PUMP Price Rises as Pumpfun Launches Project Ascend for Creator Incentives

TLDR

PUMP surged 14% after Pump.fun announced Project Ascend with a new dynamic fee structure.

Project Ascend allows creators to earn more as token market cap grows.

Pump.fun completed $10.6M in buybacks last week, totaling $59M so far.

The platform leads with 84% market share in Solana’s meme coin ecosystem.

Pump.fun has launched a platform upgrade called “Project Ascend,” aimed at rewarding creators and promoting longer-term token sustainability. A key part of the initiative is a new fee structure called Dynamic Fees V1, which scales fees based on a token’s market capitalization.

The structure allows fees to decrease as the token’s market cap increases. This update applies to all PumpSwap tokens, both existing and new. It also keeps the protocol and liquidity provider fee allocations unchanged, ensuring stability in the system.

In a post on X, Pump.fun stated, “Dynamic Fees V1 is a brand new tiered Creator Fee structure designed specifically for acceleration and longevity.” The platform expects this model to make the creation process more rewarding and attract new creators such as streamers and startup projects.

PUMP Price Reaction and Buyback Program

The announcement of Project Ascend pushed PUMP’s price up by 14% in one day. The token traded at around $0.003 following the update, with trading volume surpassing $220 million in 24 hours. Despite the rise, the price remains under the ICO value of $0.004.

The gain also follows Pump.fun’s recent buyback of $10.6 million worth of PUMP tokens. The total buybacks now exceed $59 million, which accounts for 4.3% of the token’s total supply. These measures are part of the platform’s efforts to support the token economy and boost long-term value.

Pump.fun had previously faced criticism regarding creator fees. The earlier system was not able to cover high development costs, including marketing and exchange listings. Project Ascend is expected to address those challenges.

Market Performance and User Growth

According to data from CoinMarketCap, PUMP hit an all-time low of $0.00228 in July 2025. However, the token has shown recovery, driven by platform improvements and buybacks. The platform also reached 1.3 million active addresses last month, the highest among Solana-based launchpads.

Jupiter data shows Pump.fun controls 84% of Solana’s meme coin market. Competitors like LetsBonk hold under 6%, placing Pump.fun in a leading position. The platform has also generated over $800 million in fees from its 1% swap charges.

With Project Ascend and continued community engagement, Pump.fun is increasing its reach and aiming for long-term user retention.

Broader Ecosystem Updates

Project Ascend is one of several updates recently introduced by Pump.fun. On July 17, it acquired wallet-tracking tool Kolscan to add social trading features and analytics.

Shortly after, Pump.fun launched its public token sale, seeking to raise $600 million, or 15% of its token supply.

In addition to changing fees, the platform is also speeding up processing for community takeover requests for inactive tokens. This is intended to support legitimate creators while reducing failed or short-lived projects.

The post PUMP Price Rises as Pumpfun Launches Project Ascend for Creator Incentives appeared first on CoinCentral.