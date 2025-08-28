Pundit: Ripple (XRP) Just Went Global Through The Back Door – Here’s What’s Happening

By: Coinstats
2025/08/28 20:17
Threshold
T$0.01662+1.09%
Vice
VICE$0.01367+5.96%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04014-6.34%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10316+2.68%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998--%
XRP
XRP$2.9966-0.23%
SphereX
HERE$0.00046+28.85%
  • Ripple partners with Tazapay to unlock new global payment corridors.
  • XRP gains momentum as compliant infrastructure bridges fiat and crypto.
  • Strategic investment signals Ripple’s plan to quietly bypass SWIFT.

According to crypto analyst Stern Drew, Ripple has quietly advanced its global ambitions through a strategic investment in Singapore-based payments company Tazapay. This investment, though not widely publicized by Ripple, has significant consequences for cross-border payment using XRP.


Tazapay is a cross-border payments infrastructure company that supports local collections, payouts, virtual bank accounts, and fiat-to-stablecoin settlement rails. It is not exclusively designed to serve the users of digital assets, as many crypto projects are, but instead to serve the banks and other regulated players. This makes it a good fit for Ripple’s strategy of embedding XRP in licensed zones of international trade.


Tazapay’s Expanding Role in Cross-Border Payments

According to Drew, Tazapay currently processes about $10 billion annually across more than 70 markets. It has witnessed 300 percent growth per year and is aggressively expanding in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Japan, and Australia. These areas are key liquidity centers in the world, and their coverage is consistent with the broader goals of Ripple.


Also Read: XRP Rich List Updated: Here’s How Much XRP Is Now Required to Enter the Top 10% Holders


The last-mile-access issue has been one of Ripple’s oldest challenges. Although XRP is fast and efficient, it has been hindered from converting liquidity into payouts at local banks. Tazapay’s infrastructure assists in bridging the divide between domestic fiat and stablecoins and RippleNet and facilitates the smooth international settlement process.


This investment also involved Circle Ventures, the USDC issuer. Drew stated that the addition of Circle underscores a well-planned initiative to create a two-pronged liquidity framework that integrates stablecoin settlement and the utility of XRP. This collaboration puts Ripple and Circle in a position to develop a system that is competitive with the SWIFT system, which currently transfers approximately 150 trillion dollars per year.


Ripple Turns to Compliance-First Corridors

Ripple’s Senior Vice President, Eric Jeck, described Tazapay as a clear leader in regulated payment corridors. Through such connections, Ripple does not have to endure constant fights with financial supervisors but instead uses licensed infrastructures already in place. By doing so, Ripple can more easily grow without the time delays associated with compliance controversies.


Regions are also chosen strategically. Singapore provides an Asian Pacific base, the UAE has been a financial bridge with the Middle East, and Japan has long had Ripple allied with SBI. Expansion to the United States is an indicator of increasing connectivity with institutional players on Wall Street.


Drew emphasized that Ripple does not have to overtake SWIFT directly to win. By placing XRP in applications such as Tazapay, Ripple introduces parallel corridors that may slowly become the foundation of world payments.


Conclusion

Ripple’s investment in Tazapay marks a calculated step toward global integration. By focusing on compliance-first infrastructure and embedding XRP liquidity into regulated corridors, Ripple strengthens its path to becoming a key player in cross-border finance.


Also Read: XRP Big Update? Uphold’s ‘01011000 01010010 01010000’ Message Sparks Reaction


The post Pundit: Ripple (XRP) Just Went Global Through The Back Door – Here’s What’s Happening appeared first on 36Crypto.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

E-commerce giants such as Shopify, Walmart, and Amazon have suddenly turned to stablecoins. Will payment be the killer application?

E-commerce giants such as Shopify, Walmart, and Amazon have suddenly turned to stablecoins. Will payment be the killer application?

Author: Vernacular Blockchain Remember when people asked, “Can I buy a cup of coffee with Bitcoin?” Today, crypto asset payments are no longer a niche scenario, but are seen by
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01964+3.69%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.0002656-6.61%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 08:00
Share
Kanye West’s YZY Coin Triggers $74M Losses for 51K Traders

Kanye West’s YZY Coin Triggers $74M Losses for 51K Traders

The post Kanye West’s YZY Coin Triggers $74M Losses for 51K Traders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes High-profile traders, including Andrew Tate, faced major losses, while insider-linked wallets reportedly made millions with YZY meme coin. Blockchain analysis flagged recurring insider activity, with figures tied to previous scandals profiting from YZY’s launch. Celebrity-endorsed tokens launched over the past year have frequently experienced pump-and-dump schemes. Within a week of Kanye West launching his YZY meme coin on Solana SOL $213.7 24h volatility: 4.5% Market cap: $115.58 B Vol. 24h: $13.96 B blockchain, over 51,000 traders have lost a total of $74 million. This marks another pump-and-dump involving celebrity tokens, trapping retail investors. Kanye West’s YZY Meme Coin Traps Several Traders The Kanye West-associated YZY token debuted on the Solana blockchain on August 21, surging 1,400% within its first hour of trading before plunging over 80% in value. Blockchain analytics firm Bubblemaps reported that out of 70,200 traders who bought the token, more than 51,800 incurred losses, including three traders who each lost over $1 million. Similarly, more than 100 traders lost a total of over $100K during this period. Interestingly, there were 11 wallets that made more than $1 million in this process. The updated $YZY numbers are worse than we thought 70,000+ total traders > 51,862 lost $1–$1k> 5,269 lost $1k–$10k> 1,025 lost $10k–$100k> 108 lost $100k–$1M> 3 lost $1M+ Meanwhile, 11 wallets made $1M+ pic.twitter.com/I9ZaBJepAM — Bubblemaps (@bubblemaps) August 27, 2025 The YZY meme coin has fallen more than 80% from its peak and is currently trading at $0.5515, with just 19,531 holders, according to blockchain analytics firm Nansen. Among the speculators was former kickboxing champion Andrew Tate, who took a 3x leveraged short position on YZY, resulting in a $700,000 loss on a Hyperliquid account linked to him. Could the MELANIA Meme Coin Creator Be a YZY Insider? After the YZY meme coin pump-and-dump,…
B
B$0.59556+0.76%
Solana
SOL$212.25+2.60%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1032+2.42%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/28 21:06
Share
Crypto on Fire: BullZilla Emerges as the Top Meme Coin to Invest in Alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Crypto on Fire: BullZilla Emerges as the Top Meme Coin to Invest in Alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Discover why BullZilla is the new top meme coin to invest in 2025, alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Explore presale features and ROI potential.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000056+0.71%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003103-3.51%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/28 21:15
Share

Trending News

More

E-commerce giants such as Shopify, Walmart, and Amazon have suddenly turned to stablecoins. Will payment be the killer application?

Kanye West’s YZY Coin Triggers $74M Losses for 51K Traders

Crypto on Fire: BullZilla Emerges as the Top Meme Coin to Invest in Alongside Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Deep-sea mineral mining company Green Minerals signs structured financing agreement for approximately $24.75 million to purchase more Bitcoin

Ethereum ETFs attract massive $1.83 billion inflows over five days