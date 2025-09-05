Pundit Writes Open Letter to XRP Holders: ‘Vanguard of a New Age’

Pumpius framed XRP holders as pioneers who endured years of ridicule, volatility, and legal battles.

He suggested XRP’s long underperformance could soon flip into a transformative moment.

The message underscores growing anticipation that XRP’s ultimate role in financial infrastructure will outweigh its current price struggles.

Crypto commentator Pumpius (@pumpius) issued a powerful message to long-time XRP holders, framing their perseverance as a defining force in what he calls “one of the hardest battles in financial history.”

His post, written as an open letter, addressed the challenges and resilience of those who have held the digital asset through years of volatility, legal disputes, and skepticism from the broader market.

Enduring Through Years of Doubt

In the message, Pumpius acknowledged the emotional toll of holding XRP, citing “waiting, ridicule, and endless manipulation on the charts.” He noted that investors in the token have often been mocked or dismissed as dreamers chasing false hopes.

Despite this, he emphasized that the XRP community has remained steadfast, holding through waves of market manipulation, whale movements, and government scrutiny.

Pumpius went further, arguing that XRP holders should not see themselves as mere traders, but as early participants in building a new financial framework. He described Ripple’s lengthy legal battles with regulators not as setbacks, but as necessary steps toward legitimacy and eventual adoption.

Each corridor opened for settlement and each institutional partnership, he suggested, adds to the foundation of a system designed to handle global value transfer at scale.

From Burden to Breakthrough

The post concluded with a note of imminent transformation. “The weight you carried will turn to wings,” Pumpius wrote, suggesting that XRP’s years of underperformance may soon give way to a breakthrough moment when global payment flows move through networks tied to the token.

His closing remarks positioned holders as pioneers: “You are not peasants chasing scraps. You are the vanguard of a new age of money. History will not remember those who laughed. It will remember those who endured.”

Outlook

The letter reflects a growing sense of anticipation in the XRP community, which continues to closely monitor developments related to regulatory approvals, institutional adoption, and technical price setups.

While timelines remain uncertain, voices like Pumpius highlight the conviction among long-term holders that XRP’s ultimate role in financial infrastructure is far greater than its current market price suggests.

