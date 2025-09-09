Putin adviser accuses US of planning stablecoin scheme to eliminate $35 trillion debt

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 08:12
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s adviser, Dmitry Kobyakov, accused the US of orchestrating a crypto strategy to eliminate its $35 trillion national debt through the manipulation of stablecoins.

During his speech at the Eastern Economic Forum on Sept. 6, Kobyakov claimed that Washington seeks to “rewrite the rules of the gold and crypto markets” as alternatives to traditional currency systems while addressing declining dollar confidence.

The debt problem

The adviser drew parallels to historical US debt strategies from the 1930s and 1970s, arguing America plans to solve financial problems “at the world’s expense.”

He stated:

He described a multi-stage process where the US would transfer its currency debt into crypto instruments before implementing devaluation.

Kobyakov characterized this as a deliberate scheme to eliminate sovereign obligations through digital asset manipulation:

The accusations come amid increased global interest in stablecoins, propelled by thriving regulation in the US. In July, President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law, creating a regulatory framework for these dollar-pegged tokens.

Strategic tool

However, Kobyakov positioned crypto adoption as a strategic tool rather than a technological innovation, suggesting that the US promotion of digital assets serves debt management objectives.

The adviser warned that global crypto enthusiasm enables Washington’s alleged financial restructuring plans.

The Eastern Economic Forum, held annually in Vladivostok, serves as Russia’s primary platform for discussing Asia-Pacific economic cooperation and alternative financial systems.

Kobyakov’s remarks reflect ongoing Russian criticism of US monetary policy and dollar dominance.

The accusations align with Russian narratives challenging Western financial infrastructure following international sanctions. Moscow has promoted alternative payment systems and criticized dollar-based settlement mechanisms since 2014.

Kobyakov’s claims reflect broader tensions over global financial architecture as countries explore central bank digital currencies and alternative monetary systems.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/putin-adviser-accuses-us-of-planning-stablecoin-scheme-to-eliminate-35-trillion-debt/

The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

PANews reported on September 9th that the SEC 's Crypto Task Force will host a public roundtable discussion on financial surveillance and privacy at its Washington, D.C., headquarters on October 17th . The meeting will feature experts in privacy technology and focus on digital asset regulation and personal data security policies. Registration is required for the in-person event, which will be livestreamed online. The SEC stated that understanding the development of privacy tools will inform crypto policy and promote U.S. leadership in fintech.
Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

PANews reported on September 9 that according to Onchain Lens , two suspected related wallet addresses withdrew a total of 20,000 ETH from Coinbase Prime , worth approximately US$86 million, and have pledged all assets to the EtherFi platform.
Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022

The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
