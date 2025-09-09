Putin Adviser Warns US Uses Stablecoins and Gold to Devalue $37T Debt

2025/09/09 09:37
DebtCoin
Putin Adviser Warns Us Uses Stablecoins And Gold To Devalue $37t Debt

Recent claims suggest that the United States is leveraging stablecoins to manipulate economic stability and devalue national debt, according to an analysis by a Russian presidential advisor. The discussion highlights the growing influence of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology on global financial systems and the potential geopolitical implications of these digital assets.

Accusations of US Strategic Use of Stablecoins

The advisor asserts that the U.S. government employs stablecoins—cryptocurrencies pegged to fiat currencies like the US dollar—as tools to control economic outcomes. The argument posits that the widespread adoption of stablecoins in the DeFi ecosystem allows for unprecedented financial maneuvering, including efforts to devalue debt and aid American economic interests. This perspective casts the US as manipulating the relatively decentralized crypto space to serve broader geopolitical aims.

Critics argue that such moves could undermine traditional financial systems and global currency stability, especially amid increasing scrutiny of crypto regulation by governments worldwide. With the rapid growth of cryptocurrency markets, including bitcoin, Ethereum, and various altcoins, the influence of digital assets continues to expand into traditional finance and international policy arenas.

Implications for Global Financial Stability

The use of stablecoins in this context raises concerns about the future of crypto regulation and the integrity of financial markets. As the US explores more sophisticated digital asset strategies, questions arise regarding transparency, accountability, and the potential for destabilizing economic practices. Regulators worldwide are watching closely as the lines between digital currencies and mainstream finance blur, prompting calls for clearer rules to prevent misuse.

Furthermore, the growing integration of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies into traditional financial systems makes it essential for policymakers to develop comprehensive frameworks. These would aim to balance innovation with risk management, ensuring that the benefits of decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and crypto assets support economic growth without enabling manipulative tactics or abuses by state actors.

Conclusion

The assertion that the US is using stablecoins to influence or devalue debt underscores the ongoing debate about the role of cryptocurrency in geopolitics and global finance. As blockchain technology continues to reshape economic landscapes, international cooperation and robust regulation will be vital to maintaining stability and preventing potential misuse of digital assets. The evolving crypto regulation landscape remains pivotal in balancing innovation with security, ensuring cryptocurrencies contribute positively to the future of finance.

This article was originally published as Putin Adviser Warns US Uses Stablecoins and Gold to Devalue $37T Debt on Crypto Breaking News

