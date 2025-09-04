PYTH Faces Crucial Test: Will the Coin Rebound or Fall Further?

PYTH drops 3.74% to $0.1520, but trading volume rises 1.56% to $156.49 million, indicating market strength.

Pyth Network (PYTH) is currently trading at $0.1520 with a decline of 3.74% in the last 24 hours. Despite this decline, the coin has experienced an increase in trading volume. The volume grew by 1.56% and currently stands at $156.49 million. These numbers indicate that PYTH has experienced a short-term decline, but the market is strong.

Over the last week, PYTH has experienced remarkable growth. The coin price rose by 29.26%, which indicates a positive long-term trend. Overall, the trend remains positive, and the coin has a strong outlook despite the current dip. Many analysts believe that if the coin can overcome this temporary dip, its positive momentum will persist.

PYTH Faces Bearish Trend with $0.151 Support

Crypto analyst Gemxbt highlighted that the chart pattern indicates a bearish trend. PYTH is trading below the 5, 10, and 20 moving averages. This indicates a downtrend. RSI is moving towards the oversold zones. This may indicate a possible reversal. However, the MACD, which remains bearish, confirms the present downtrend.

Analysts added that PYTH should be above its major support level of $0.151. A price dip below this will result in further losses. Nevertheless, the analyst is cautious but optimistic. A reversal may be feasible, and the coin may resume its upward trajectory if the price stabilizes.

Moreover, another analyst, Guarrdx, mentioned that PYTH is in an entry range. The chart is showing a compression, which indicates a breakout. Analysts suggest taking long positions now and waiting for higher targets. They also caution that a stop loss would result from a breakdown.

Open Interest and Volume Fall as Market Trends Shift

CoinGlass data shows that the trading volume has dropped by 16.51% to $368.30 million. Open interest has also been declining by 11.01% to $108.34 million. The OI-Weighted Funding Rate stands at 0.0023%. These figures are indicative of the changing market trends but not of the potential of the coin.

While cryptocurrency is volatile in the short term, it is robust in the long term. The coin has shown steady growth and has the potential to break out soon. The traders are expected to know the levels of support and be ready to experience a momentum change.

