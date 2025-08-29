The post Pyth Network (PYTH) Price Prediction: What’s Next After 100% Rally? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Pyth Network (PYTH) has gone from a quiet name in the oracle space to the center of a historic moment. The U.S. Department of Commerce shook the industry by announcing that official Q2 GDP data would be released on-chain using both Pyth and Chainlink.

For the first time ever, a U.S. federal agency is publishing economic statistics directly on blockchain. The data will not just sit in a report. It will be broadcast live across nine blockchains, including Solana and Ethereum.

For Pyth, this is not just validation. It is a game-changer. Oracles have always been about trust, and what bigger stamp of trust is there than the U.S. government using your rails to deliver market-moving data?

The Rally That Woke Everyone Up

Investors have taken notice. PYTH exploded nearly 100%, climbing toward $0.24 and pushing its market cap to around $1.2 billion. That is not quiet retail speculation. That is institutions and serious traders piling in, afraid to miss the first wave of what feels like a breakout story.

What the Charts Are Whispering

Technically, Pyth has flipped the script. The long downtrend is broken, the August lows look like the bottom, and momentum is building in a clean uptrend. Near-term resistance is stacked around $0.23 to $0.26, and if the rally keeps firing, $0.30 could come into play. Still, with such a vertical move, traders should expect the usual tug of war with profit-taking, pullbacks, and maybe a retest toward $0.15 to $0.17 before the next leg higher.

September and Beyond: The Big Picture

Here is where things get fascinating. The U.S. move could inspire other governments or agencies to start using blockchain for official data. That puts Pyth in pole position as a trusted infrastructure layer. Every new integration from DeFi platforms to TradFi asset managers creates more demand for PYTH tokens, whether for access, staking, or governance.

And then there is the psychology. In past cycles, oracle projects were dismissed as niche back-end tools. But with a federal spotlight, the narrative flips. Suddenly, Pyth is part of the conversation about how the future of data, finance, and even governance might flow.

Pyth is no longer a hidden gem. September could be the month it steps fully into the mainstream conversation. Yes, the short-term rally has been sharp, and yes, volatility is inevitable. But for the first time, this oracle project is not just feeding data to DeFi apps. It is shaping how the world’s biggest institutions interact with crypto.